Politics

WATCH | Parliament prepared for first sitting

13 June 2024 - 16:26
Thabo Tshabalala Multimedia producer
Parliament secretary Xolile George briefed the media on the readiness for the first sitting of parliament on Friday.

Parliament secretary Xolile George briefed the media on Thursday about the readiness for the first sitting of parliament on Friday for the National Assembly and the NCOP on Saturday at the Cape Town ICC. George also confirmed that the president-elect will be inaugurated on Wednesday, June 19.

“With the speaker and deputy speaker elected, the National Assembly will then be constitutionally competent to proceed with its first major task — the election of the man or woman from among the members of the assembly to be inaugurated as the president of the republic,” said George. 

MORE

Constitutional Court dismisses MK Party application to halt first sitting of parliament

The Constitutional Court on Wednesday dismissed the application by the uMkhonto weSizwe Political Party (MK Party) to interdict the first sitting of ...
Politics
20 hours ago

‘Don’t fight to be MPs,’ MK Party’s Bonginkosi Khanyile urges members

Former MK Party youth leader Bonginkosi Khanyile has urged party members not to fight to be on the party’s parliament and provincial legislature ...
Politics
4 hours ago

WATCH | 'GNU talks are like sitting in a car but not knowing where it's going': Mmusi Maimane

Build One SA leader Mmusi Maimane has proposed that parties come together to discuss a concrete plan for forming the government of national unity ...
Politics
6 hours ago
