Parliament secretary Xolile George briefed the media on Thursday about the readiness for the first sitting of parliament on Friday for the National Assembly and the NCOP on Saturday at the Cape Town ICC. George also confirmed that the president-elect will be inaugurated on Wednesday, June 19.
“With the speaker and deputy speaker elected, the National Assembly will then be constitutionally competent to proceed with its first major task — the election of the man or woman from among the members of the assembly to be inaugurated as the president of the republic,” said George.
WATCH | Parliament prepared for first sitting
