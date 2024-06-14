Politics

BREAKING | ANC, DA struck a deal: Ramaphosa president, Didiza speaker, DA gets deputy speaker

14 June 2024 - 10:52
Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
President Cyril Ramaphosa during Thursday's ANC NEC meeting at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni.
President Cyril Ramaphosa during Thursday's ANC NEC meeting at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

President Cyril Ramaphosa will be elected with the support of the DA on Friday afternoon.

The parties struck a deal shortly after 10am, during the first sitting of the National Assembly.

“It's done. We have a deal,” said a senior DA MP on condition of anonymity.

Sources said it had been agreed the DA will support Ramaphosa’s election as president, with agriculture minister Thoko Didiza as speaker and the ANC will support the election of a DA deputy speaker. The DA will field Annelie Lotriet for deputy speaker.

The ANC's Mdumiseni Ntuli is touted as the incoming chief whip.

TimesLIVE

POLL | Do you think Cyril Ramaphosa will be re-elected president on Friday?

Will President Cyril Ramaphosa be re-elected on Friday?
Politics
2 days ago

Ramaphosa to meet Steenhuisen for final talks

President Cyril Ramaphos is scheduled to meet DA leader John Steenhuisen on Thursday afternoon, highly placed sources told TimesLIVE Premium.
Politics
21 hours ago

No clear way forward in GNU negotiations

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula confirmed the party was yet to finalise a deal for its government of national unity
Politics
14 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa to meet Steenhuisen for final talks Politics
  2. POLL | Should Gayton McKenzie's Patriotic Alliance be given the home affairs ... Politics
  3. ‘Don’t fight to be MPs,’ MK Party’s Bonginkosi Khanyile urges members Politics
  4. Letsoha-Mathae to replace Dukwana, Ramathuba replaces Mathabatha as ANC ... Politics
  5. MK Party likely to nominate deputy PM Inkosi Chiliza as KZN premier candidate Politics

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...