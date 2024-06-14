BREAKING | ANC, DA struck a deal: Ramaphosa president, Didiza speaker, DA gets deputy speaker

President Cyril Ramaphosa will be elected with the support of the DA on Friday afternoon.
The parties struck a deal shortly after 10am, during the first sitting of the National Assembly.
“It's done. We have a deal,” said a senior DA MP on condition of anonymity.
Sources said it had been agreed the DA will support Ramaphosa’s election as president, with agriculture minister Thoko Didiza as speaker and the ANC will support the election of a DA deputy speaker. The DA will field Annelie Lotriet for deputy speaker.
The ANC's Mdumiseni Ntuli is touted as the incoming chief whip.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
