Five things South Africans want from the GNU

The government of national unity (GNU) talks have sparked debate among South Africans, with many appealing to politicians to prioritise service delivery over political gains.
While some people see the GNU as a necessary step towards addressing some of the country's pressing issues, others are sceptical.
Here are five things people said they want from a GNU:
1. Crime and corruption: When President Cyril Ramaphosa was elected into the top position five years ago, many people rallied behind him because he promised to tackle corruption, putting the spotlight on the state capture inquiry findings.
After five years of his tenure, many people believe government has not successfully dealt with corruption. Sharing their views on social media, many said they hoped the GNU would be made-up of multiple parties as it would stand a better chance of providing oversight in governance, prevent corruption and hold each other accountable. Many want the GNU to implement strict measures to combat corruption.
Image: 123RF/Jager
BREAKING | ANC, DA struck a deal: Ramaphosa president, Didiza speaker, DA gets deputy speaker
Social media user Andre Willemse said: “I feel we all want a better future for our country, free from corruption, crime, poverty, unemployment and load-shedding. I think those are some of the key issues our elected leaders should focus on. I want a country that's working together while strengthening our democracy.”
2. Poverty and inequality: Many want more effort from government to eradicate poverty and address inequality.
“They [GNU] need to resolve the issues of land, poverty, borders and jobs for South Africans. We voted to claim our dignity back, nothing else,” Xolani Quga said .
“National unity is nonsense. Without addressing the injustices of the past, there won't be equality in this country,” said Jude Alison.
3. Economic growth and unemployment: Many commenting on the formation of a GNU hoped the ANC and DA working together would result in improved economic growth. The predominant sentiment among young voters was a need for the GNU to come up with strategies to combat unemployment.
People also want the new government to invest in quality education. They want programmes that will empower the youth and build the economy.
GNU 'best option to save economy'
4. Service delivery: Many people continue to experience poor service delivery in their communities. They said basic services such as the provision of water, electricity and proper healthcare are not delivered. They hoped a government of unity could make a difference.
5. Unity among political parties: South Africans have demanded a united government that will work together and put their needs first. They hope the GNU will implement effective policies that will deal with pressing issues. Some hoped political parties would leave their personal issues behind and come together for the best interests of the people.
Sharon Keune said: “Egos must be set aside and unity achieved. All views must be taken into consideration.”
Social media user Alida Botha concurred: “They [politicians] must stop fighting. This country needs healing. Stop the power games and greedy hands. People come first.”
Here are more reactions.
TimesLIVE
