Politics

IN PICS | The first sitting of parliament

14 June 2024 - 14:19 By TimesLIVE
Chief justice Raymond Zondo presides over the first sitting of the National Assembly after the recent elections. The sitting was held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on June 14 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Nic Bothma

The first sitting of the National Assembly is being held on Friday at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. 

Here are images of the action. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa is sworn into the National Assembly during the first sitting.
Image: REUTERS/Nic Bothma
President Cyril Ramaphosa and Pemmy Majodina of the ANC attend the swearing-in ceremony of MPs at the first sitting of the National Assembly on June 14 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Nic Bothma
DA leader John Steenhuisen at the National Assembly's first sitting.
Image: REUTERS/Nic Bothma
EFF leader Julius Malema at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on June 14 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Nic Bothma
Members of the IFP attend the first sitting of the National Assembly in Cape Town.
Image: REUTERS/Nic Bothma
DA leader John Steenhuisen in the National Assembly.
Image: REUTERS/Nic Bothma
EFF MPs are sworn into the National Assembly.
Image: REUTERS/Nic Bothma
EFF leader Julius Malema gestures at President Cyril Ramaphosa, not pictured, after being sworn into the National Assembly.
Image: REUTERS/Nic Bothma
Deputy president Paul Mashatile and President Cyril Ramaphosa in the National Assembly.
Image: REUTERS/Nic Bothma
