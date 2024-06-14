Politics

POLL | Do you agree the ANC leadership are ‘sellouts’ for partnering with the DA?

14 June 2024 - 13:14 By TimesLIVE
The ANC and the DA, long-standing adversaries in South African politics, have found themselves at a crossroads after the elections.
Image: GCIS/ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

As the ANC is tipped to work with the DA in the government of national unity (GNU) those opposing the partnership have called the governing party “sellouts”.

Since the onset of the GNU discussions there has been opposition to the ANC’s talks with the DA from the MK Party, EFF and some in the party. Last week, ANC members including former president Jacob Zuma's daughter Thuthukile protested outside the ANC national executive committee meeting in Boksburg, using the theme #NotWithTheDA. 

“We are saying, as members of the ANC, we cannot support a coalition with a political party that represents the interests of white people. They have shown they are against the transformation agenda of the ANC. How do we form a GNU with a political party that represents white interests and burnt our flag?” Thuthukile asked. 

TimesLIVE reported on Friday president Cyril Ramaphosa would be re-elected with the support of the DA in parliament. The parties struck a deal in the morning during the first sitting of the National Assembly. 

BREAKING | ANC, DA strike a deal: Ramaphosa president, Didiza speaker, DA gets deputy speaker

President Cyril Ramaphosa will be elected with the support of the DA on Friday afternoon.
Politics
8 hours ago

ANC Youth League leader Collen Malatji said some party members opposing the ANC's talks with the DA are seemingly advocating for a “black-only bloc” amid GNU talks. 

He said the ANC was in talks with the DA because it was not a racist party. 

