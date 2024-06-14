President Cyril Ramaphosa retained his position as South Africa’s number one citizen.
He was elected with the support of 283 MPs, beating EFF leader Julius Malema who received 44 votes.
ANC and DA MPs gave Ramaphosa a standing ovation shortly after chief justice Raymond Zondo announced him as the duly elected president.
ANC benches broke into the song with Ramaphosa, reo rata kaofela, a song ANC members normally sang during the campaign to get Ramaphosa elected as party leader.
Ramaphosa is the first ANC president to need the support of other parties to get elected after the ANC secured only 40% of the seats after last month’s general elections.
Unlike the easy ride Ramaphosa had in 2019 when he was elected unopposed, this time the so-called progressive caucus featuring parties that are not in the government of national unity fielded Malema to contest the position.
Ramaphosa was nominated by Mdumiseni Ntuli, the ANC’s new chief whip and his nomination was seconded by IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa.
ANC, DA and IFP MPs loudly applauded Ramaphosa’s nomination, which he accepted “with pleasure”.
ATM president Vuyolwethu Zungula nominated Malema with Nqabayomzi Kwankwa seconding the nomination.
TimesLIVE
Ramaphosa re-elected as president
Image: Freddy Mavunda
President Cyril Ramaphosa retained his position as South Africa’s number one citizen.
He was elected with the support of 283 MPs, beating EFF leader Julius Malema who received 44 votes.
ANC and DA MPs gave Ramaphosa a standing ovation shortly after chief justice Raymond Zondo announced him as the duly elected president.
ANC benches broke into the song with Ramaphosa, reo rata kaofela, a song ANC members normally sang during the campaign to get Ramaphosa elected as party leader.
Ramaphosa is the first ANC president to need the support of other parties to get elected after the ANC secured only 40% of the seats after last month’s general elections.
Unlike the easy ride Ramaphosa had in 2019 when he was elected unopposed, this time the so-called progressive caucus featuring parties that are not in the government of national unity fielded Malema to contest the position.
Ramaphosa was nominated by Mdumiseni Ntuli, the ANC’s new chief whip and his nomination was seconded by IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa.
ANC, DA and IFP MPs loudly applauded Ramaphosa’s nomination, which he accepted “with pleasure”.
ATM president Vuyolwethu Zungula nominated Malema with Nqabayomzi Kwankwa seconding the nomination.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
ANC, DA strike a deal: Ramaphosa president, Didiza speaker, DA gets deputy speaker
Ramaphosa to meet Steenhuisen for final talks
POLL | Do you think Cyril Ramaphosa will be re-elected president on Friday?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos