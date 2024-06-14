Courtesy of SABC News
The first sitting of the National Assembly is being held on Friday at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH LIVE | 7th administration: National Assembly holds first sitting
READ MORE:
WATCH | Parliament prepared for first sitting
Parliament has budgeted R58m for the establishment of its seventh administration
Constitutional Court dismisses MK Party application to halt first sitting of parliament
‘Don’t fight to be MPs,’ MK Party’s Bonginkosi Khanyile urges members
WATCH | 'GNU talks are like sitting in a car but not knowing where it's going': Mmusi Maimane
