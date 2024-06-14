Oscar Mabuyane was re-elected as premier of the Eastern Cape for a second term on Friday.
The ANC received a majority vote in the provincial legislature.
Minutes after being sworn in as premier, Mabuyane thanked residents for voting for the ANC and holding a peaceful election.
“Our people expect the ANC to do more, better and faster in this seventh administration to build the Eastern Cape we want,” said Mabuyane.
WATCH | Oscar Mabuyane re-elected as Eastern Cape premier
