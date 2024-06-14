Politics

WATCH | Oscar Mabuyane re-elected as Eastern Cape premier

14 June 2024 - 12:58 By TimesLIVE Video
Oscar Mabuyane was re-elected as Eastern Cape premier for a second term on Friday. #SouthAfrica #News www.timeslive.co.za

Oscar Mabuyane was re-elected as premier of the Eastern Cape for a second term on Friday.

The ANC received a majority vote in the provincial legislature. 

Minutes after being sworn in as premier, Mabuyane thanked residents for voting for the ANC and holding a peaceful election.

“Our people expect the ANC to do more, better and faster in this seventh administration to build the Eastern Cape we want,” said Mabuyane.

READ MORE:

Letsoha-Mathae to replace Dukwana, Ramathuba replaces Mathabatha as ANC announces premier candidates

Panyaza Lesufi is set for a return as Gauteng premier should the ANC retain power after the coalition talks now under way.
Politics
1 day ago

National officials step in to persuade ANC Eastern Cape secretary to withdraw resignation

Eastern Cape ANC secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi has rescinded his resignation after intense talks with party chairperson Gwede Mantashe and ...
Politics
3 days ago

Provinces conclude on premier candidates as ANC starts vetting process

The ANC is likely to appoint female premiers in the three provinces where the party received a sizable chunk of votes in the 2024 provincial ...
Politics
1 week ago
