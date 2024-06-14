Politics

WATCH | Phophi Ramathuba elected Limpopo’s first female premier

14 June 2024 - 14:26 By TimesLIVE Video
Phophi Ramathuba has been elected the first female premier of Limpopo. The ANC has a majority in the provincial legislature.

Phophi Ramathuba has been elected the first female premier of Limpopo.

During her maiden speech, the newly elected premier called upon members of the legislature to uphold their oversight role with diligence. 

“We must ensure that the administration of Limpopo serves the best interests of all its citizens,” Ramathuba said. 

