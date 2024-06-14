Politics

'You'll never see us fighting': Julius Malema on EFF's change of stance in parliament

14 June 2024 - 17:15
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
Julius Malema on the EFF’s shift towards less disruption and greater maturity in parliament.
Julius Malema on the EFF's shift towards less disruption and greater maturity in parliament.
Image: REUTERS/Esa Alexander/ Julius Malema X

EFF leader Julius Malema says the red berets will no longer be “disruptive” as they return to parliament for another five years. 

Addressing a press conference in Cape Town on Thursday, Malema said the party had decided to change its posture in parliament to be more “mature and less disruptive”. 

“In parliament, this time around we have taken a decision not to play a role of a disruption. You will never see us on the stage. You'll never see us fighting with any bouncer, anything of that sort.

“We are here as a 10-year-old organisation with mature parliamentary politics, well experienced to make sure that the views of those who voted for us are well represented,” Malema said.

The party dominated headlines last year after MPs stormed the stage at the 2023 state of the nation address (Sona), demanding President Cyril Ramaphosa’s resignation. The party has staged protests in parliament over the years. It recently lost a legal battle against the removal of party MPs from parliamentary sittings in 2015 and 2017.

Malema also addressed the EFF’s stance on the government of national unity (GNU), saying they would rather sit on opposition benches than join the DA and FF Plus in the GNU.

