Politics

MK Party's NCOP delegates sworn in

16 June 2024 - 10:27
Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Members of the MKP took to the streets in Durban to celebrate the party winning the most seats in the KwaZulu-Natal provincial elections. File photo
Members of the MKP took to the streets in Durban to celebrate the party winning the most seats in the KwaZulu-Natal provincial elections. File photo
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

While the MK Party's MPs were a no-show for the swearing-in ceremony in the National Assembly on Friday, their National Council of Provinces counterparts took their oath of office on Saturday.

The MK Party’s Edward Nzimande from Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal’s Zamathembu Ngcobo, Seeng Mmabatho Mokoena and Jerome Majola and Sifiso Zulu (Mpumalanga) were among the 54 permanent delegates of the NCOP who were sworn-in by chief justice Raymond Zondo during that house’s first sitting.

The party announced earlier in the week that its 58 MPs would not attend the first sitting of the National Assembly, believing this would deny the assembly a quorum to meet and elect a president and the speaker.

The party was hoping to interdict the National Assembly sitting until its grievances about alleged election irregularities were resolved.

Writing to the secretary to parliament last weekend, MK Party's lawyers said their clients intended to challenge the validity of the declaration of the results by the IEC pursuant to which the list of people nominated for the National Assembly and provincial legislatures were compiled.

While the party said its National Assembly members would boycott the first sitting of that house, it was silent about the attendance of the NCOP delegates, who are also elected based on the same election outcomes the MK Party is disputing.

The party has five members out of the upper house’s 54 permanent delegates.

On Wednesday, the Constitutional Court dismissed its application to interdict the first sitting of the National Assembly.

The court's order, given without a hearing, said the decisions at issue in the case were not matters for the Constitutional Court's exclusive jurisdiction and it was not in the interests of justice to allow the MK Party direct access to the highest court. 

TimesLIVE

Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane, a former Mpumalanga premier and member of the ANC, has been chosen as the chairperson of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) for the seventh Parliament. Her election was uncontested during the NCOP's inaugural session on Saturday. #SouthAfrica #News www.timeslive.co.za

READ MORE

How the MK Party fumbled coalition talks for KZN government

Jacob Zuma’s MK Party lost out on taking control of the KwaZulu-Natal government, despite it having received the most votes in the province, because ...
News
21 hours ago

A dearth of facts and evidence in MK Party’s ConCourt case

The Constitutional Court’s rejection of the MK Party’s application to interdict the first sitting of parliament on Friday was quite a drubbing. In ...
Opinion & Analysis
21 hours ago

More ministers, not fewer? GNU partners all want portfolios

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says president may not be able to keep promise to cut the size of cabinet.
News
20 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | EFF will no longer help communities that did not vote for the red berets Politics
  2. 'You'll never see us fighting': Julius Malema on EFF's change of stance in ... Politics
  3. IFP, ANC, DA, NFP coalition triumphs over MK Party in KZN Politics
  4. MK Party's NCOP delegates sworn in Politics
  5. POLL | Do you agree the ANC leadership are ‘sellouts’ for partnering with the ... Politics

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...