Fewer women, some experience — premier Ntuli's new KZN executive
The performance of every member of the executive will be monitored and evaluated, says new KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli's executive has two fewer women than before but he is positive it aligns with his government’s priorities.
Ntuli announced his IFP-led executive on Tuesday, with three coalition partners also represented.
Ntuli said he considered “experience so that not everyone will be new” and ensured “women play a role in the development of KwaZulu-Natal” with the appointment of three women.
“We have promised we will prioritise fighting crime and bringing stability to the province; as a result I have decided to place community safety and liaison in the office of the premier,” Ntuli said.
He was particularly focused on crime because of its effect on economic activity and investment.
KZN premier Thami Ntuli announces coalition executive
The IFP's Musa Zondi will be economic development, tourism and environmental affairs MEC. The department is responsible for promoting development and growth in co-operation with private sector and civil society stakeholders and social partners.
Thulasizwe Buthelezi of the IFP is the new co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC. Buthelezi is a former district mayor and the traditional prime minister to the Zulu king. Ntuli said it was necessary to appoint someone with experience in local government and traditional leadership and who understands local government and traditional leaders.
The IFP's Thembeni kaMadlopha-Mthethwa has been appointed agriculture and rural development MEC and Mntomuhle Khawula is the new sports, arts and culture MEC.
The transport and human settlements portfolio will be headed by the ANC's Siboniso Duma, while Nomagugu Simelane remains health MEC and Sipho Hlomuka becomes education MEC. Both are also from the ANC.
The DA's Francois Rodgers becomes finance MEC, with his party colleague Martin Meyer appointed public works and infrastructure MEC.
The NFP's Mbali Shinga will lead social development.
“To the appointed members of the executive, I appreciate that we come from different political homes and we campaigned with different manifestos,” said Ntuli.
“However, now is the time to put the people of KwaZulu-Natal first. All of us are expected to serve with honesty, dignity and diligence. We must never betray the people of our province who voted for us.”
TimesLIVE
