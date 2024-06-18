Eighteen heads of state and government, three former heads of state and government, and nine heads of delegation are expected to attend the inauguration of president-elect Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday.
According to the Presidency, countries represented at the inauguration include Eswatini, Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia, Angola, Tanzania, Uganda, China, Egypt, Palestine and Cuba.
Among the early arrivals were Burundi's Prime Minister Gervais Ndirakobuca and Cuban Vice-President Salvador Mesa.
Ramaphosa will be inaugurated at the Union Buildings in Tshwane. The swearing-in will be conducted by chief justice Raymond Zondo in the Nelson Mandela Amphitheatre.
The Presidency said the theme for the occasion is “30 years of democracy, partnership and growth”.
Other attendees will include representatives of regional, continental and international organisations and bodies such as Sadc, the AU and UN.
Guests for Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration start arriving
Airports Company South Africa, City of Tshwane provide details on road closures
Image: Katlholo Maifadi/DIRCO
EDITORIAL | The trouble with 'our people' and 'the enemy'
Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) said the passenger terminal arrivals road and cargo road at OR Tambo International Airport will be closed from Tuesday until Saturday as a safety and security precautionary measure to facilitate the arrival and departure of heads of state.
To properly manage the flow of traffic, Acsa said vehicles on airport roads will be diverted by Ekurhuleni metro police to the departures (upper) road and parade 2 south, levels 2 and 3, for pickup and drop-off.
Street closures and alternative routes
The City of Tshwane has announced street closures in the vicinity of the Union Buildings, Sunnyside and Hatfield from 3am on Wednesday to 6am on Thursday. The affected intersections are:
Tshwane metro police spokesperson Isaac Mahamba said officers will be deployed with other law enforcement agencies to monitor street closures.
Motorists are advised to use alternative routes, such as:
TimesLIVE
