“Our people have spoken and we got the message that they yearn for sustainable quality services,” he said, adding Mpumalanga residents want potable water, improved sanitation facilities, improved road infrastructure, a safe environment and good health services.
“These services will never be brought by speeches. We need to go beyond our comfort zones and deliver the services to our people together.”
Ndlovu said he would outline his provincial government's priorities in his state of the province address, which will include building a capable state that functions optimally to deliver quality basic services.
“For the first 100 days in office I will visit all municipalities, get a better understanding of their challenges and assist them without interfering. However, I will not hesitate to intervene within the prescripts of the law should it become clear our people are not getting the services they deserve.”
He announced the executive to lead his cabinet.
The MECs are:
- Health - Sasekani Janet Manzini;
- Education - Landulile Chathrine Dlamini;
- Public works, roads and transport - Thulasizwe Simon Thomo;
- Social development - Brenda Khethiwe Moeketsi;
- Agriculture, rural development, land and environmental affairs - Nompumelelo Evidence Hlophe;
- Provincial treasury - Bonakele Amos Majuba;
- Economic development and tourism - Makhosazane Christine Masilela;
- Culture, sports and recreation - Fana Vincent Mlombo;
- Community safety, security and liaison - Khesani Jackie Macie; and
- Human settlements, co-operative governance and traditional affairs - Speed Katishi Mashilo.
Mandla Ndlovu sworn in as Mpumalanga premier
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
New Mpumalanga premier Mandla Ndlovu wants to make crime, gender-based violence and femicide key priorities in his administration, promising the provincial government will benefit all its people.
Ndlovu was sworn in on Monday after his selection by the ANC's top seven last week. He was selected ahead of his predecessor Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsibane, who was elected by the government of national unity pact as the new chairperson of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) during its first sitting in parliament on Saturday.
Mpumalanga is one of seven provinces where the ANC managed to retain its majority. It retained the province through a small margin, walking away with 51.89% of the votes.
Ndlovu said government's vision to make the lives of its residents better continues with those deployed.
“With our provincial unemployment rate standing so high, we cannot rest or spare ourselves. What will bind us together is equal sharing of our wealth as enshrined in the Freedom Charter, prosperity and economic emancipation.
