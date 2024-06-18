Politics

Putin congratulates Ramaphosa on re-election, an indication of warm ties

18 June 2024 - 09:09 By Ron Popeski
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
President Cyril Ramaphosa and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Saint Petersburg, Russia in June 2023.
President Cyril Ramaphosa and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Saint Petersburg, Russia in June 2023.
Image: Yevgeny Biyatov/Host photo agency RIA Novosti via REUTERS/ File photo.

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Cyril Ramaphosa on his re-election as president on Monday, reflecting continued good relations with Pretoria despite uncertainty over Moscow’s more than two-year-old invasion of Ukraine.

“Hope was expressed for continued joint work on further strengthening of the partnership between Russia and South Africa in all its aspects,” a statement read on the Kremlin website, referring to Putin's telephone call to Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa was re-elected by parliament on Friday. However, the failure of the ANC to win a majority in last month's election, for the first time in 30 years, prompted the formation of a government of national unity.

Russia and Ukraine have jostled for support from African nations since the 2022 invasion, with each country's foreign minister embarking on regional tours.

South Africa's longstanding links with Moscow, as with a number of African states, date back to Soviet times when Moscow was a prominent backer of liberation movements and the fight to end apartheid spearheaded by the ANC.

Russia's new co-operation pact with Iran suspended

A new agreement between Moscow and Tehran on comprehensive co-operation has been temporarily suspended due to problems that Iranian partners are ...
News
1 week ago

South Africa initially denounced Russia's February 2022 invasion, but has since adopted a more nuanced position, including abstaining in several votes in the UN General Assembly condemning Russian actions.

South Africa attended the Swiss-hosted “peace summit” on Ukraine at the weekend. However, it declined to sign the final communique, along with India, Indonesia, Mexico and Saudi Arabia, even though some contentious issues were omitted in the hope of drawing wider support.

South Africa found itself in a dilemma as host of a 2023 meeting of the Brics grouping of countries and considered inviting Putin to attend despite a warrant from the International Criminal Court of Justice to arrest the Russian leader on allegations of deportation of Ukrainian children.

In the end, Putin chose not to attend.

Reuters 

MORE:

Romania stun Ukraine with first Euro win in 24 years

Romania won their first European Championship match in 24 years with a 3-0 victory over Ukraine in their Euro 2024 Group E opener on Monday.
Sport
1 day ago

G7 agrees on loan deal to support Ukraine with Russian assets

Leaders of the Group of Seven major democracies agreed on an outline deal on Thursday to provide $50 billion of loans for Ukraine using interest from ...
News
4 days ago

Ramaphosa congratulates Putin on election victory

President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on his victory in his country's recent presidential election.
Politics
2 months ago

WATCH | 'Zelensky itching to visit SA': Ukraine's foreign ministry

On a charm offensive to win over Africa and expand trade relations, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wants to visit South Africa, which would ...
Politics
3 months ago

South Africa says five countries confirm they are joining Brics

Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have confirmed they are joining the Brics bloc after being invited last year, South ...
Politics
4 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. South Africa's GNU now has five parties, ANC says Politics
  2. Petition to oust DA MP Renaldo Gouws for resurfaced racial video Politics
  3. WATCH | EFF will no longer help communities that did not vote for the red berets Politics
  4. KZN premier Thami Ntuli announces coalition executive Politics
  5. 'I reject any claims of racism': DA MP Renaldo Gouws on resurfaced video Politics

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...