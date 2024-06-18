UDM deputy leader rescued after kidnapping in Cape Town

UDM deputy leader Nqabayomzi Kwankwa has been rescued after allegedly being kidnapped on his way to Cape Town International Airport on Tuesday afternoon.
According to party leader Bantu Holomisa, a R10,000 ransom was paid.
“He is safe now. He was kidnapped on his way to the airport. They took the car and his belongings,” he said.
In a statement, the UDM said Kwankwa's car was later found abandoned.
“We managed to pay it [the ransom] immediately.”
Holomisa said Kwankwa was safe at Lingelethu police station in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.
Speaking to the Dispatch from Cape Town, party deputy secretary-general Zandile Phiri said Kwankwa had been on his way to Gauteng for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s inauguration at the Union Buildings.
“We can't say much, he is still at the police station. The party paid the ransom. The organisation will issue a statement.”
This is a developing story.
