Politics

UDM deputy leader rescued after kidnapping in Cape Town

18 June 2024 - 16:03 By MANDILAKHE KWABABANA
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
UDM deputy leader Nqabayomzi Kwankwa with party leader Bantu Holomisa.
UDM deputy leader Nqabayomzi Kwankwa with party leader Bantu Holomisa.
Image: SUPPLIED

UDM deputy leader Nqabayomzi Kwankwa has been rescued after allegedly being kidnapped on his way to Cape Town International Airport on Tuesday afternoon.

According to party leader Bantu Holomisa, a R10,000 ransom was paid.

“He is safe now. He was kidnapped on his way to the airport. They took the car and his belongings,” he said.

In a statement, the UDM said Kwankwa's car was later found abandoned. 

“We managed to pay it [the ransom] immediately.”

Holomisa said Kwankwa was safe at Lingelethu police station in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.

Speaking to the Dispatch from Cape Town, party deputy secretary-general Zandile Phiri said Kwankwa had been on his way to Gauteng for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s inauguration at the Union Buildings.

“We can't say much, he is still at the police station. The party paid the ransom. The organisation will issue a statement.”

This is a developing story.

DispatchLIVE

READ MORE:

Hawks rescue hostage, arrest three kidnap suspects in Cape Town

Three suspects accused of transferring funds from a kidnapped victim's bank account have appeared in the Cape Town magistrate’s court.
News
5 hours ago

Kidnap for ransom, hijacking suspect killed in shoot-out with police on N12

A man linked to the kidnapping for ransom of a Benoni businessman, who died while held captive, was shot dead by the police's anti-kidnapping task ...
News
1 month ago

EDITORIAL | The rise in kidnap-for-ransom incidents a cause for concern

Investigators must look at people behind the scenes who feed kidnappers information about the monetary positions of potential victims
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Mass fly-past for Ramaphosa’s inauguration

Debates this week are expected to continue over the legitimacy of the government of national unity
Politics
21 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. South Africa's GNU now has five parties, ANC says Politics
  2. Petition to oust DA MP Renaldo Gouws for resurfaced racial video Politics
  3. WATCH | EFF will no longer help communities that did not vote for the red berets Politics
  4. KZN premier Thami Ntuli announces coalition executive Politics
  5. 'I reject any claims of racism': DA MP Renaldo Gouws on resurfaced video Politics

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...