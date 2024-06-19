Politics

IN PICS | Scenes from Ramaphosa's presidential inauguration

Sunday Times photographer Thapelo Morebudi snaps the scene at the Union Buildings for the presidential inauguration in the government of national unity

19 June 2024 - 08:36 By Thapelo Morebudi
The stage is set for the seventh presidential inauguration at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Wednesday.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

TimesLIVE has reported that 18 heads of state and government, three former heads of state and government and nine heads of delegation are expected to attend the inauguration of president-elect Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday.

President-elect Cyril Ramaphosa will be inaugurated amid much fanfare at the Union Buildings in Tshwane.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
The South Africa National Defence Force will perform the ceremonial elements of the inauguration on Wednesday.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

TimesLIVE

