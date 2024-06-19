The GNU parties are the ANC, DA, IFP, PA and GOOD.
Ramaphosa took the oath of office before chief justice Raymond Zondo at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. He is expected to announce his cabinet soon.
About 28-million, or 47%, of South Africans receive social grants. The most recent official unemployment rate is 32.9%, which does not include jobless South Africans who have given up job hunting.
“We are going to get everyone in the GNU to work to create jobs. I am going to make sure that happens,” Ramaphosa said.
TimesLIVE
LISTEN | Shape up or ship out: Ramaphosa says GNU parties must agree to create jobs
Parties that are anti-progress to advance the lives of South Africans will be pushed out of the GNU, says president
Image: Phando Jikelo/Parliament
After being sworn in for a second term as president, Cyril Ramaphosa said parties in the government of national unity (GNU) will have to agree to create jobs and work towards economic growth or they will be removed.
The GNU parties are the ANC, DA, IFP, PA and GOOD.
Ramaphosa took the oath of office before chief justice Raymond Zondo at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. He is expected to announce his cabinet soon.
About 28-million, or 47%, of South Africans receive social grants. The most recent official unemployment rate is 32.9%, which does not include jobless South Africans who have given up job hunting.
“We are going to get everyone in the GNU to work to create jobs. I am going to make sure that happens,” Ramaphosa said.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
Some hurdles for MK Party's Electoral Court case
Best and worst dressed: presidential inauguration 2024
'Those who seek to inflame tensions will not succeed' — Cyril Ramaphosa
‘We are not going to be confined to the fringes in GNU,’ says Steenhuisen
Police arrest impostor attempting to access Ramaphosa’s inauguration
IN PICS | Scenes from Cyril Ramaphosa's presidential inauguration
‘The mood is a mood of inauguration,’ says Presidency spokesperson
WATCH | Inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos