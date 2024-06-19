Politics

LISTEN | Shape up or ship out: Ramaphosa says GNU parties must agree to create jobs

Parties that are anti-progress to advance the lives of South Africans will be pushed out of the GNU, says president

19 June 2024 - 16:10
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Cyril Ramaphosa shakes hands with DA leader John Steenhuisen. File photo.
ALLIED Cyril Ramaphosa shakes hands with DA leader John Steenhuisen. File photo.
Image: Phando Jikelo/Parliament

After being sworn in for a second term as president, Cyril Ramaphosa said parties in the government of national unity (GNU) will have to agree to create jobs and work towards economic growth or they will be removed.

The GNU parties are the ANC, DA, IFP, PA and GOOD.

Ramaphosa took the oath of office before chief justice Raymond Zondo at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. He is expected to announce his cabinet soon.

About 28-million, or 47%, of South Africans receive social grants. The most recent official unemployment rate is 32.9%, which does not include jobless South Africans who have given up job hunting.

“We are going to get everyone in the GNU to work to create jobs. I am going to make sure that happens,” Ramaphosa said.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Some hurdles for MK Party's Electoral Court case

On Wednesday the majority of the parties that were supposed to have received court papers had not
Politics
3 hours ago

Best and worst dressed: presidential inauguration 2024

Queen Masenate, Nandi Madida, Pemmy Majodina and more take on the ceremony's red carpet
Lifestyle
4 hours ago

'Those who seek to inflame tensions will not succeed' — Cyril Ramaphosa

In his inaugural speech at the Union Buildings for his second term of office, President Cyril Ramaphosa took aim at political parties who sought to ...
Politics
6 hours ago

‘We are not going to be confined to the fringes in GNU,’ says Steenhuisen

DA leader John Steenhuisen says his party is gunning for active participation in the soon-to-be-announced cabinet.
Politics
7 hours ago

Police arrest impostor attempting to access Ramaphosa’s inauguration

Police have apprehended a Zimbabwean national who allegedly attempted to receive accreditation to the inauguration of president-elect Cyril Ramaphosa ...
Politics
11 hours ago

IN PICS | Scenes from Cyril Ramaphosa's presidential inauguration

Photographers capture the action at the Union Buildings for the presidential inauguration.
Politics
11 hours ago

‘The mood is a mood of inauguration,’ says Presidency spokesperson

President-elect Cyril Ramaphosa is in good spirits ahead of his inauguration at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Wednesday.
Politics
8 hours ago

WATCH | Inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa

The stage is set for the seventh presidential inauguration at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Wednesday.
Politics
8 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Police arrest impostor attempting to access Ramaphosa’s inauguration Politics
  2. Guests for Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration start arriving Politics
  3. Group who tried to gain access to IEC warehouse 'followed truck to facility' Politics
  4. Helen Zille flip flops on Phala Phala, says party will protect Ramaphosa from ... Politics
  5. Nelson Mandela's grandson Mayibuye unhappy with Ramaphosa over GNU Politics

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...