WATCH | Bheki Cele unhappy about cops on TikTok as he bows out

19 June 2024 - 10:37
Innocentia Nkadimeng Junior News Reporter
Police minister Bheki Cele thanks South Africans as his term as police minister comes to an end.
Image: Masi Losi

Police minister Bheki Cele has thanked South Africans and the ANC for allowing him to serve, as his term comes to an end.

Cele has been holding the reins as police minister since February 2018 and his term ends on Wednesday as president-elect Cyril Ramaphosa will be sworn in and is expected to announce his new cabinet soon.

Cele was among ANC MPs who did not make a comeback to parliament this year.

“I thank the people of South Africa, especially my organisation, the ANC, and those that allowed me to be a minister. I'm grateful for the position they gave me. The only word I can say is thank you, South Africa,” Cele said addressing a police medal parade in Tshwane.

He urged police trainees to honour their badges.

“Those given the badge must remember the walk is long. It's not about us, it's not about the positions; it's about putting shoulder to the wheel for the betterment of the lives of the people.”

He was unhappy about officers in uniform “dancing and singing” on TikTok.

“I'm upset by the young police officers that disrespect the uniform and the badge by going on TikTok and dancing in uniform and doing things they are not supposed to do in uniform.

“It's disrespectful and you are not taking care of that uniform, therefore you're not respecting the nation that has handed over that uniform to you. Once you put on this uniform, you're not Bheki Cele; you're an asset of the nation — behave as such. Once it starts, it will have to end.” 

