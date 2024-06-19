Politics

WATCH | Inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa

19 June 2024 - 11:25 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

The stage is set for the seventh presidential inauguration at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Wednesday.

Heads of states of South Africa's Western trade allies will not attend President Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration, but African leaders started arriving on Tuesday to witness his swearing in. Heads of state from eSwatini, Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia, Angola, Tanzania and Uganda had committed to attend the inauguration. 

China's President Xi Jinping and Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi are expected to attend. 

ANC allies from Palestine and Cuba arrived on Tuesday.

President elect Cyril Ramaphosa has been sworn in for a second term on Wednesday at the Union Buildings. With his predecessors looking on, Ramaphosa read his oath of office administered by the Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. #SouthAfrica #News www.timeslive.co.za

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Police arrest impostor attempting to access Ramaphosa’s inauguration

Police have apprehended a Zimbabwean national who allegedly attempted to receive accreditation to the inauguration of president-elect Cyril Ramaphosa ...
Politics
6 hours ago

IN PICS | Scenes from Cyril Ramaphosa's presidential inauguration

Photographers capture the action at the Union Buildings for the presidential inauguration
Politics
6 hours ago

Helen Zille flip flops on Phala Phala, says party will protect Ramaphosa from impeachment

DA federal chairperson Helen Zille says the party will protect President Cyril Ramaphosa should there be an impeachment motion related to the Phala ...
Politics
21 hours ago

Godongwana likely to remain finance minister amid calls for continuity

Cosatu says it would be 'too toxic' to have the DA run trade and industry
Politics
17 hours ago

Nelson Mandela's grandson Mayibuye unhappy with Ramaphosa over GNU

Nelson Mandela's grandson Mayibuye Mandela has written an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa expressing his disapproval of the inclusion of ...
Politics
22 hours ago

Guests for Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration start arriving

Eighteen heads of state and government, three former heads of state and government, and nine heads of delegation are expected to attend the ...
Politics
1 day ago

Putin congratulates Ramaphosa on re-election, an indication of warm ties

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Cyril Ramaphosa on his re-election as president on Monday, reflecting continued good relations with ...
Politics
1 day ago

JUSTICE MALALA | GNU critics are everywhere, ignore opportunity

The usual suspects, such as the EFF and the MK Party, see nothing positive in the development
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

EDITORIAL | The trouble with 'our people' and 'the enemy'

South Africans should question politicians when they use these words to articulate their position
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago
