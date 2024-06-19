The stage is set for the seventh presidential inauguration at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Wednesday.
Heads of states of South Africa's Western trade allies will not attend President Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration, but African leaders started arriving on Tuesday to witness his swearing in. Heads of state from eSwatini, Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia, Angola, Tanzania and Uganda had committed to attend the inauguration.
China's President Xi Jinping and Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi are expected to attend.
ANC allies from Palestine and Cuba arrived on Tuesday.
WATCH | Inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa
Courtesy of SABC News
President elect Cyril Ramaphosa has been sworn in for a second term on Wednesday at the Union Buildings. With his predecessors looking on, Ramaphosa read his oath of office administered by the Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.
TimesLIVE
