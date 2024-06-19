Politics

‘We are not going to be confined to the fringes in GNU,’ says Steenhuisen

19 June 2024 - 12:20 By SISANDA MBOLEKWA and KGOTHATSO MADISA
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
DA leader John Steenhuisen says his party wants to play a meaningful role in the government of national unity. File photo.
DA leader John Steenhuisen says his party wants to play a meaningful role in the government of national unity. File photo.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

DA leader John Steenhuisen says his party is gunning for active participation in the soon-to-be-announced cabinet.

Speaking at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Wednesday, the DA leader said the party will not settle for delegation to the sidelines in the government of national unity (GNU).

“We are going to speak to the president regarding the DA offering its members to serve in the executive. The agreement says broad proportionality and inclusivity,” he said. 

“We would like to play a meaningful role in government. We are not going to be confined to the fringes. We made it very clear in our election manifesto that there are a number of key areas we felt are essential for South Africa to resolve over the next five years if we are to get the country moving forward.” 

The DA retained its position as the second biggest party after the recent elections. It has joined the ANC in a GNU arrangement which will see it join government and head  some departments and committees in parliament. 

South Africa's GNU now has five parties, ANC says

South Africa's new government of national unity (GNU) has five parties in it so far, representing more than two thirds of the seats in the National ...
Politics
1 day ago

Steenhuisen said his party campaign ideals could only be realised through occupation of executive offices.

“We will seek portfolios that give effect to those things, like ending load-shedding, tripling the number of grade 3 pupils who can read for meaning, fighting violent crime, building a capable state with public servants who work for people and not politicians, and being able to ensure we have systems for infrastructure and development.”

Steenhuisen said the posts they are eyeing will be key to advancing South Africa. He reacted to criticism the party received after its decision to join the GNU, claiming this was coming from its detractors who did not believe in the constitution.

“They saw this as an opportunity in this election, where the ANC lost its majority, to come in with their anti-constitutionalist tendencies,” he said, adding the DA did not take the criticism seriously. 

“The reality is that the democratic centre has held at a time when the constitution needed to be entrenched and defended.”

He said the era of finger-pointing was over, arguing this was an era of effectively putting shoulders to the wheel as South Africans.

“Our country is in a deep crisis with massive unemployment, huge poverty, corruption, maladministration. It is up to all of us to get South Africa out of this trajectory and get it working.”

Helen Zille flip flops on Phala Phala, says party will protect Ramaphosa from impeachment

DA federal chairperson Helen Zille says the party will protect President Cyril Ramaphosa should there be an impeachment motion related to the Phala ...
Politics
21 hours ago

Steenhuisen said his party is seeking clarity after the addition of parties including the Patriotic Alliance (PA) into the GNU pact.

The DA has had a contentious relationship with the PA fuelled by disagreements in local government coalitions.

“The original agreement makes it very clear partners would only be added with consultation with other parties. We have not been consulted, and their [PA] role is not yet clear. I'm sure once we have sat down with the president over the next 48 hours, that role will become clearer and we're going to have to make a call either way on that decision.”

FF Plus leader Pieter Groenewald said his party has made submissions to the ANC regarding its cabinet wish list.

Groenewald said his party had not discussed positions during its talks with the ANC. 

“We want no specifics. These are broad subjects at this point. We must build the economy, but the devil lies in the detail. We can enhance a government without forming part of the executive. You're only part of a government if you're a minister or part of the executive. You can enhance from the legislature perspective when it comes to accountability in the National Assembly.”

TimesLIVE

MORE:

IN PICS | Scenes from Cyril Ramaphosa's presidential inauguration

Photographers capture the action at the Union Buildings for the presidential inauguration
Politics
6 hours ago

Nelson Mandela's grandson Mayibuye unhappy with Ramaphosa over GNU

Nelson Mandela's grandson Mayibuye Mandela has written an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa expressing his disapproval of the inclusion of ...
Politics
22 hours ago

Godongwana likely to remain finance minister amid calls for continuity

Cosatu says it would be 'too toxic' to have the DA run trade and industry
Politics
17 hours ago

‘If you’re a democrat, you belong in the ANC,’ says Mbalula

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has defended his party's decision to join forces with the DA, criticising naysayers who reject the government of ...
Politics
3 days ago

ANC, DA strike a deal: Ramaphosa president, Didiza speaker, DA gets deputy speaker

President Cyril Ramaphosa will be elected with the support of the DA on Friday afternoon.
Politics
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Police arrest impostor attempting to access Ramaphosa’s inauguration Politics
  2. Guests for Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration start arriving Politics
  3. Helen Zille flip flops on Phala Phala, says party will protect Ramaphosa from ... Politics
  4. Putin congratulates Ramaphosa on re-election, an indication of warm ties Politics
  5. Nelson Mandela's grandson Mayibuye unhappy with Ramaphosa over GNU Politics

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...