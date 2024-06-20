Politics

Collen Maine returns to North West cabinet as sports & arts MEC

20 June 2024 - 18:39
Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Former ANC Youth League president Collen Maine is arts, culture, sports and recreation MEC for North West.
Former ANC Youth League president Collen Maine is arts, culture, sports and recreation MEC for North West.
Image: Gallo Images / Beeld / Felix Dlangamandla

Former ANC Youth League president Collen Maine is back in the North West government.

Premier Kagiso Mokgosi appointed Maine arts, culture, sports and recreation MEC on Thursday.

This is not the first time the former youth leader has served in the province's executive council. He was part of former premiers Thandi Modise and Supra Mahumapelo’s provincial cabinets between June 2013 and November 2015.

His September 2015 election as ANCYL president took him into the national spotlight, but his tenure was marred by controversy.

Maine was elected to parliament in May 2019 but resigned less than two months later. This was at a time he was under siege from league members who were calling for him and his executive in the ANCYL to step down and introduce fresh blood.

He was refusing to leave, saying he wanted an opportunity to report back to league members on his executive’s achievements and failures, and also to offer advice to new leaders.

On Thursday, Mokgosi said the appointment of his cabinet was a culmination of wider consultations within and outside government.

“This decision represents a dynamic interface between the exercise of the premier’s constitutional prerogative in terms of the constitution and the established democratic practice of consultation with the leadership of the province, national and the alliance (leadership),” he said.

“I am confident that the executive council of the seventh administration is made up of men and women of high ethical standards who are committed to serve the people and understand the implications of the oath of office they are to take before assuming their official duties.”

Mokgosi said the composition of the executive council affirmed the commitment to assert gender equality and representation and was a collective of institutional memory, fresh talents and skills required to accelerate service delivery and build on the foundation of the sixth administration.

He promised not to disappoint the people of North West.

The rest of Mokgosi’s cabinet:

Agriculture and rural development: Madoda Sambatha

Community safety and transport management: Wessels Morweng

Co-operative governance, human settlement and traditional affairs: Oageng Molapisi

Economic development, environment, conservation and tourism: Bitsa Lenkopane

Education: Viola Motsumi

Provincial Treasury: Kenetswe Mosenogi

Health: Sello Lehari

Public works and roads: Elizabeth Mokua

Social development: Sussana Dantjie

The MECs will be sworn in on Friday.

Sama calls for cabinet downsizing to better fund healthcare

The South African Medical Association has urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to consider downsizing the new cabinet.
News
2 days ago

ANC Youth League urges Ramaphosa to include young people in cabinet

The ANC Youth League has urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to appoint young people in his new cabinet.
Politics
7 hours ago

‘We are not going to be confined to the fringes in GNU,’ says Steenhuisen

DA leader John Steenhuisen says his party is gunning for active participation in the soon-to-be-announced cabinet.
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. McKenzie ruffled as Zille questions Mbalula over PA inclusion in GNU Politics
  2. Human rights commission takes suspended DA MP Renaldo Gouws to equality court Politics
  3. DA suspends Renaldo Gouws after outcry over racist rants Politics
  4. Group who tried to gain access to IEC warehouse 'followed truck to facility' Politics
  5. IFP wins big in ANC vs MKP fight in KwaZulu-Natal by-elections Politics

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...