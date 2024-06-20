Collen Maine returns to North West cabinet as sports & arts MEC

Former ANC Youth League president Collen Maine is back in the North West government.

Premier Kagiso Mokgosi appointed Maine arts, culture, sports and recreation MEC on Thursday.

This is not the first time the former youth leader has served in the province's executive council. He was part of former premiers Thandi Modise and Supra Mahumapelo’s provincial cabinets between June 2013 and November 2015.

His September 2015 election as ANCYL president took him into the national spotlight, but his tenure was marred by controversy.

Maine was elected to parliament in May 2019 but resigned less than two months later. This was at a time he was under siege from league members who were calling for him and his executive in the ANCYL to step down and introduce fresh blood.

He was refusing to leave, saying he wanted an opportunity to report back to league members on his executive’s achievements and failures, and also to offer advice to new leaders.

On Thursday, Mokgosi said the appointment of his cabinet was a culmination of wider consultations within and outside government.

“This decision represents a dynamic interface between the exercise of the premier’s constitutional prerogative in terms of the constitution and the established democratic practice of consultation with the leadership of the province, national and the alliance (leadership),” he said.

“I am confident that the executive council of the seventh administration is made up of men and women of high ethical standards who are committed to serve the people and understand the implications of the oath of office they are to take before assuming their official duties.”

Mokgosi said the composition of the executive council affirmed the commitment to assert gender equality and representation and was a collective of institutional memory, fresh talents and skills required to accelerate service delivery and build on the foundation of the sixth administration.

He promised not to disappoint the people of North West.

The rest of Mokgosi’s cabinet:

Agriculture and rural development: Madoda Sambatha

Community safety and transport management: Wessels Morweng

Co-operative governance, human settlement and traditional affairs: Oageng Molapisi

Economic development, environment, conservation and tourism: Bitsa Lenkopane

Education: Viola Motsumi

Provincial Treasury: Kenetswe Mosenogi

Health: Sello Lehari

Public works and roads: Elizabeth Mokua

Social development: Sussana Dantjie

The MECs will be sworn in on Friday.