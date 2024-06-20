Politics

McKenzie ruffled as Zille questions Mbalula over PA inclusion in GNU

'We were consulted about the PAC but not the PA,' says DA federal council chair

20 June 2024 - 07:38
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie briefs the media at the 2024 election results centre at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, Johannesburg. File image.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day

Gayton McKenzie is not a happy man as DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille is taking the ANC's Fikile Mbalula to task over his party's inclusion in the government of national unity (GNU) without consultation.

Zille said the DA was not aware the PA would be part of the GNU.

“We were consulted about the PAC but not the PA. The PAC, Good and UDM were raised in the negotiations but not the PA. They [ANC] have not consulted and they don't take all the decisions anymore. They didn't win the election. I have written to Fikile Mbalula,” she said.

“There are three founding members of this. It is ourselves, the ANC and the IFP and clause 24 says in keeping with the spirit of an inclusive GNU it is agreed that the composition shall be discussed and agreed among the existing parties whenever new parties desire to be part of the government of national unity.

“We have to be consulted about it. It's crucially important.”





