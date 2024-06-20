Politics

Parks Tau takes Cyril Ramaphosa’s seat in parliament

MP was Johannesburg's mayor but lost to Herman Mashaba in 2016

20 June 2024 - 18:40 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
ANC NEC member and deputy minister of Cogta Parks Tau.
Image: Parks Tau/Twitter

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs deputy minister Parks Tau has replaced President Cyril Ramaphosa as an MP.

Tau was sworn in at parliament on Wednesday, replacing Ramaphosa who vacated the MP position as he began his second term as president. Tau was initially included in the ANC's parliamentary candidate list, holding the 74th spot, but was not among the 400 MPs sworn in last Friday.

The 54-year-old was deputy minister for Cogta when Ramaphosa appointed him last March in a cabinet reshuffle.

The president had initially appointed him to the position in 2019 but Tau left the post in 2020 to become Gauteng's MEC for economic development.

Before joining Cogta, Tau was Johannesburg's mayor but lost to Herman Mashaba in 2016.

