WATCH | 'Be strong': Mmusi Maimane's message to Cyril Ramaphosa

Build One SA (Bosa) leader Mmusi Maimane believes President Cyril Ramaphosa has a tough road ahead as begins his second term, this time leading a government of national unity (GNU) pact.

“My message to President Ramaphosa is that this is the time to be strong, not to be consensus-seeking all the time. I pray that he has the decision-making capability, the resolute vision and the execution to go with,” Maimane said in an interview with Newzroom Afrika at the presidential inauguration on Wednesday.

Ramaphosa has been criticised by some political commentators for leading “indecisively” and consulting too much before deciding on a matter. Maimane believed the president should adopt a different leadership approach, saying he has nothing to lose.

“The ultimate test is how his party behaves post the inauguration because there'll be less patronage. The job we have to do now is build a governing coalition.

“I think when you have strong leadership, people follow but if you're seeking consensus and your priority is to keep the GNU together, it will fall apart anyway because there's no glue holding people together,” he said.

Maimane's party has not decided on joining the GNU.

“I think we need to build a capable government. This moment is an opportunity to free up space for the state to do its job. Whatever the political ramifications are, coalitions are normal all over the world.

“The only way to safeguard against coalitions is to free the state from capture and actually allow directors-general, police, and healthcare workers to function at their best. That's the job we've got to do now.”