Zanele Mbeki clutches onto handbag, Ramaphosa kisses first lady: moments from inauguration

20 June 2024 - 10:00 By Modiegi Mashamaite
Former president Thabo Mbeki and his wife Zanele Mbeki at the inauguration of Cyril Ramaphosa as president at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.
Image: PHILL MAGAKOE/Reuters

Former first lady Zanele Mbeki had a moment on the red carpet at President Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration on Wednesday as she clutched onto her handbag when an official tried to take it during picture taking. 

Mbeki attended the event with her husband, former president Thabo Mbeki. She was captured in a short video clutching onto her purse when an official on the red carpet tried to reach for it while she posed for pictures. She declined assistance and held onto her bag. In the official pictures she was captured while still holding her bag.

The video went viral on social media with many people finding it funny as she is usually poised in public appearances. Other women made remarks that they too were overprotective with their purses.

Ramaphosa and his wife Dr Tsepo Motsepe, who arrived hand in hand at the Union Buildings, shared a cute moment. The first lady was dressed in a subtle pink two-piece with accents of flora on it. Her ensemble, a blend of modern elegance, featured pearl earrings and a white clutch bag.

In a heart-warming moment, Ramaphosa gave her a kiss after being sworn in for his second term as president, sparking reactions on social media.

Former president Nelson Mandela's widow Graça Machel was another notable presence in striking blue Xhosa attire. Widely respected for her advocacy for children's rights and social justice, Machel attended the prestigious event with her daughter Josina.

Former head of state FW de Klerk's widow, Elita, graced the red carpet in a classic black suit, arriving at the same time as Machel. The two former first ladies had pictures taken together while seated for the inauguration.

Kgalema Motlanthe's wife Gugu Mtshali was poised in an elegant beige dress with Asian details, striking spectacles and a patterned head covering.

Former president Kgalema Motlanthe and his wife Gugu Mtshali attend the inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Image: REUTERS/ Alet Pretorius

Humile Mashatile, wife of Deputy President Paul Mashatile, wore a pink dress and matching blazer. The couple's appearance at the inauguration is among their first public appearances they have made together after getting married last year. 

Newlyweds Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and his third wife, Nomzamo Masesi Myeni, also graced the red carpet in style. 

Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and his third wife Nomzamo Masesi Myeni.
Image: PHILL MAGAKOE/Pool via REUTERS

