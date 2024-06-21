While the rest of the Eastern Cape's MECs made a comeback into the provincial cabinet, two new faces were appointed by premier Oscar Mabuyane.
New MPLs Ntandokazi Capa and Sibulele Ngogo were appointed health and sports, arts culture MECs respectively.
Mabuyane unveiled his cabinet in Bhisho on Friday.
While five MECs remained in their portfolios, some were moved to other departments, with Mabuyane having opted to separate the department of finance from the department of economic development, environmental affairs and tourism.
Human settlements has been moved to join public works.
Bukiwe Fanta remained at social development, Zolile Williams at co-operative governance and traditional affairs, Mlungisi Mvoko at finance, Xolile Nqatha at transport and community safety, and Fundile Gade retained education.
Nonkqubela Pieters was moved from rural development to economic development, environmental affairs and tourism, Nonceba Kontsiwe from sports, arts and culture to rural development, and Siphokazi Lusiti's human settlements was joined to public works and infrastructure to make one department which she leads.
New faces in Eastern Cape cabinet
Image: SINO MAJANGAZA
