ANC Women's League secretary-general Nokuthula Nqaba has urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to appoint more women in his cabinet, decrying “underrepresentation” of women in premier positions.
Provincial premiers for the seventh administration were elected last week. Limpopo premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba and Free State premier Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae were the only two women who made the cut.
“We were failed in the premier [selection] process. We are expecting an improvement when Ramaphosa elects his cabinet. We want to believe that the ANC has realised the mistake that has been committed, which may have not been deliberate. I understand the pressure they had to work under, but that can't be used as an excuse,” Nqaba said in an interview with the SABC.
Ramaphosa is set to announce his cabinet in the coming days. Nqaba said she was not advocating women representation from the ANC only but prioritisation of women from different political parties within the government of national unity (GNU).
“We are expecting to see more women, not only in the ANC but also influencing that approach of the GNU, which is now being used in governing the country. Parties that have partnered with the ANC should be able to take pride in seeing women being represented in numbers.”
WATCH | 'We were failed': ANCWL wants more women in Ramaphosa's cabinet
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Supplied/Phophi Ramathuba/Masi Losi/Freddy Mavunda/Thapelo Morebudi/Mandla Ndlovu X
She also wanted change in the culture of women being made deputy ministers.
“Being represented in numbers doesn't have to be in deputy ministers only. We expect women to be afforded an opportunity to hold those key strategic positions as ministers. There's nothing wrong with being deputised by our male counterparts because we work together with them. We are hoping to see a difference.”
