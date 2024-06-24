Mashatile has dismissed corruption claims. He said he was subjected to government lifestyle audits and had nothing to hide.
Sunday Times previously reported Mashatile denied any wrongdoing in his association with corruption-accused Edwin Sodi.
“When it comes to my relationship with Mr Sodi, it's important to note that we are friends. We've known each other since the early 1990s,” said Mashatile.
“Apart from our friendship there exists no professional or financial affiliation between Mr Sodi, his companies and me. Any insinuation suggesting otherwise is unfounded and without merit.
“Yes, I have occasionally visited and stayed at Mr Sodi’s Clifton property during visits to Cape Town. These visits were purely for social purposes, and I never visited the property when Mr Sodi was not staying there.”
The debate on who will be the next deputy president continues on social media as both camps vie for who they think is the better candidate for the position.
DA vs ANC: who will be the next deputy president?
Earlier this year John Steenhuisen opened a corruption case against Paul Mashatile, accusing him of nepotism and family patronage
The government of national unity (GNU) power-sharing negotiations over cabinet positions this week have put a spotlight on who will be appointed President Cyril Ramaphosa's deputy as the DA believes John Steenhuisen would be the best man for the job.
The Sunday Times reported Ramaphosa received a list of the DA’s demands, which included naming its leader Steenhuisen as deputy president.
The developments in the GNU cabinet negotiations have sparked debate on social media.
DA federal chairperson Helen Zille has previously suggested it would be logical for the DA to assume the role of deputy president to take over from Paul Mashatile.
“It would be very appropriate for the DA to have a ministry in the Presidency if we are not going for the president or the deputy president. It would depend on which role John would be seen to fulfil, but it would make sense,” Zille said in an interview with Clement Manyathela.
DA demands 12 cabinet posts and preference in selection of DGs
Earlier this year, Steenhuisen opened a corruption case against Mashatile at the Cape Town police station accusing him of nepotism and family patronage.
“The DA will be laying formal criminal charges against Mashatile, and this follows several allegations of corruption levelled against him which span a number of decades.
“These include an intricate web of nepotism and family patronage in which Mashatile is allegedly the ultimate beneficiary, with the most recent scandal being the purchase of a Constantia mansion by Mashatile’s son-in-law Nonkwelo [Nceba Nonkwelo] at a cost of R28.9m by his company, which still allegedly owes the Gauteng department of human settlements,” said Steenhuisen.
“Mashatile also faces allegations of having misled parliament by failing to declare his use of various properties, including a R37m house.”
TimesLIVE reported last year that an investigation into corruption in the awarding of a loan to Mashatile's son-in-law could not conclude that processes were flouted.
Nonkwelo, director of Nonkwelo Investments, was accused of having unduly benefited from the Gauteng government during Mashatile's tenure.
The report alleged that Nonkwelo benefited from millions in the Gauteng Partnership Fund (GPF) between 2013 and 2017.
Gildenhuys Malatji Attorneys said due to outstanding evidence documents by the GPF they were unable “to make conclusive findings whether all applicable polices, procedures and other laws and regulations were followed in approving Nonkwelo Investments as a participant to the EEPF [Entrepreneur Empowerment Property Fund] programme”.
The report indicated the amount loaned to Nonkwelo was R7.2m.
Mashatile's son-in-law cleared of corruption, trustees in the wrong: housing loan investigation
The debate on who will be the next deputy president continues on social media as both camps vie for who they think is the better candidate for the position.
