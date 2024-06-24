In his newsletter on Monday Ramaphosa said the GNU cannot be preoccupied with “jockeying for positions”.
‘I’m there for power, the fight is about positions in the GNU’: Gayton McKenzie on cabinet negotiations
There seems to be no end to power struggles over cabinet positions in the government of national unity (GNU) as more political parties join, with Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton McKenzie saying a cabinet announcement has been delayed because of “a fight about positions” among parties.
Last week President Cyril Ramaphosa was inaugurated for his second term. His inauguration marked the end of the sixth administration and he was expected to soon announce a new cabinet to lead the seventh administration. The new cabinet has not yet been announced.
McKenzie, whose PA is part of the GNU, blamed power struggles for the cabinet not yet being officially announced.
The Sunday Times reported Ramaphosa was mulling over the DA’s demands to appoint at least 10 of its MPs to the cabinet and name party leader John Steenhuisen as deputy president.
“The delay and fight is about positions in he GNU, let no-one lie to you. Politicians and political parties exist for accumulation of power. Stop acting like you exist for ambience. The delay is about who occupies which positions. We should all be honest about this obvious point,” McKenzie said.
McKenzie is no exception to the power struggles, however. From the onset of GNU talks, McKenzie has had his eye on the police ministry and home affairs department.
“Do you think I am there seeking autographs? I’m there for power. Policy comes second. Who will occupy which position is the reason we don’t have a cabinet yet. This is not criticism of other parties because the PA is also there fighting for position. We are not going to lie about it.
“We [PA] are advancing our reasons without arrogance and threats. We do understand the constitution [says] the president has the right to decide who will occupy which positions. You can’t negotiate against the constitution.”
UDM becomes the latest party to join ANC-led GNU
In his newsletter on Monday Ramaphosa said the GNU cannot be preoccupied with “jockeying for positions”.
“South Africans made clear with their votes in last month’s elections that they want their elected representatives to put aside narrow interests and work together to build the country. To do so, the GNU cannot be preoccupied with jockeying for positions, tussles over appointments or squabbles within and between parties.
“The success of the GNU will be measured by the extent to which we are prepared to focus not on who will govern, but on how we will govern together,” he said.
The negotiations continue as more parties join the GNU. The government now includes the ANC, DA, IFP, PA, GOOD, PAC, FF Plus, UDM, Rise Mzansi and Al Jama-ah.
