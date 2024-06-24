As South Africa awaits the announcement of the cabinet by President Cyril Ramaphosa, attention has turned to Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, who was set to reveal his executive at the weekend but postponed due to negotiation hurdles.
Lesufi had planned to announce his provincial executive to lead Gauteng over the next five years on Sunday afternoon but postponed it two hours before the set time.
“Negotiators requested more time,” he said when interacting with hundreds of residents on social media who questioned the postponement.
Lesufi lost grip on the ANC's majority vote in the province after the party garnered only 36.49% of votes on May 29. He made a comeback as premier with the help of the party's government of national unity partner, the DA.
The Sunday Times reported Lesufi's announcement was postponed as the DA and ANC negotiations over MEC positions deadlocked this weekend.
‘Negotiators requested more time’: Lesufi on postponing executive announcement
Image: GALLO IMAGES/PAPI MORAKE.
Ramaphosa to meet Steenhuisen to break deadlock in power-sharing talks
“Some of the discussions are heavy, difficult, and we have entered uncharted waters. No-one can make reference to history on these matters and no-one can claim to be an expert. We have to give it the time needed to resolve the matter as speedily as possible,” Lesufi said in a recent interview with eNCA.
He expressed his impatience with negotiations.
“I am impatient because the consequences are severe. At this moment there are no MECs. I am the only one. Hospitals need something, roads need to be fixed, and many other things. Education needs to be attended to. I’m very hopeful that before the end of next week we should have established government in our province and should have established government nationally.”
Social media users did not hold back when asking what happened, expressing their curiosity about the reasons behind the postponement.
Lesufi also addressed rumours circulating on X, emphasising the complexity of negotiations. “Unfortunately these are not usual negotiations. They’re extremely complicated and difficult,” he said.
