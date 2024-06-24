POLL | Should the ANC consider GNU without the DA?

“The success of the GNU will be measured by the extent to which we are prepared to focus not on who will govern but on how we will govern together.”
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Last week President Cyril Ramaphosa was inaugurated for his second term. His inauguration marked the end of the sixth administration and he was expected to soon announce a new cabinet to lead the seventh administration. The new cabinet has not yet been announced.
The GNU cabinet talks have not been smooth. The Sunday Times reported Ramaphosa was mulling over the DA’s demands to appoint at least 10 of its MPs to the cabinet and name party leader John Steenhuisen as deputy president.
In his newsletter on Monday, Ramaphosa said the GNU cannot be preoccupied with “jockeying for positions” as talks continue.
“South Africans made clear with their votes in last month’s elections they want their elected representatives to put aside narrow interests and work together to build the country. To do so, the GNU cannot be preoccupied with jockeying for positions, tussles over appointments or squabbles within and between parties,” he said.
‘We’ve at least agreed on priorities’, Ramaphosa says as power-sharing talks continue
“The success of the GNU will be measured by the extent to which we are prepared to focus not on who will govern but on how we will govern together.”
On Sunday Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi was forced to postpone the announcement of his executive because “negotiators needed more time”. The Sunday Times reported Lesufi's announcement was postponed as DA and ANC negotiations over MEC positions deadlocked this weekend.
Lesufi described the GNU-like partnership in his province as “uncharted waters”.
“Some of these discussions are heavy, difficult, and we have entered uncharted waters. No-one can make reference to history on these matters and no-one can claim to be an expert, so we have to give it the time needed to resolve this matter as speedily as possible,” Lesufi said in a recent interview with eNCA.
He said without finalisation of talks he was running the executive on his own.
“There are no MECs; I am the only one. You can imagine. Hospitals need something, roads need to be fixed and many other things, including education, need to be attended to. I’m hopeful that before the end of next week we should have established government in our province and should have also established government nationally.”
The negotiations continue as more parties join the GNU. The government now includes the ANC, DA, IFP, PA, GOOD, PAC, FF Plus, UDM, Rise Mzansi and Al Jama-ah.
