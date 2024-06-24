This comes as the country awaits the president’s announcement of his cabinet after his inauguration last Wednesday.
It is a game of demand and compromise as power-sharing negotiations are deadlocked in provinces such as Gauteng and nationally.
Despite the setback, Ramaphosa urged all players to remember the first GNU in 1994 was premised on the promotion of nation building and inclusivity from a racially divided past during a period of political transition.
Ramaphosa hailed the formation of the second GNU as a momentous development in South Africa’s democracy.
Despite the criticism the move has received since its announcement, Ramaphosa has forged ahead in its defence, saying it must put the interests of South African people first.
“Every effort must be made to ensure the GNU remains true to its founding spirit of collaboration in good faith to drive a programme that improves the lives of all South Africa’s people.”
He said South Africans made it clear with their votes that they want their elected representatives to put aside narrow interests and work together to build the country.
“To do so, the GNU cannot be preoccupied with jockeying for positions, tussles over appointments or squabbles within and between parties. The success of the GNU will be measured by the extent to which we are prepared to focus not on who will govern but on how we will govern together.”
‘We’ve at least agreed on priorities’, Ramaphosa says as power-sharing talks continue
Image: REUTERS/Nic Bothma
While the wrangle over power between partners in the government of national unity (GNU) takes centre stage, President Cyril Ramaphosa has revealed they have at least agreed on priorities for the incoming administration.
“At the top of the list of priorities is the achievement of rapid, inclusive and sustainable economic growth to create jobs.”
In his weekly newsletter on Monday, Ramaphosa said the statement of intent not only commits signatories to a set of values, but also provides a solid base for “genuine co-operation between parties across the political spectrum who have signed up of their own accord”.
“The statement of intent commits the signatories to a set of foundational principles that include respect for constitutionalism, accountability, transparency and community participation in government, evidence-based policy and decision-making, professionalisation of the public service, integrity and good governance,” he said.
‘I’m there for power, the fight is about positions in the GNU’: Gayton McKenzie on cabinet negotiations
The president said the broad consensus over the collective priority is encouragement that the GNU will take the country forward.
The programme of the formation will be further refined through the proposed national dialogue process.
“As parties finalise the modalities of the GNU guided by the statement of intent, the days and weeks that lie ahead will be crucial. South Africans are watching. We should not waste our energies on those who stand in the way of our country’s progress or lose momentum over differences that can be resolved.
“We need to demonstrate in both word and deed that our programme is clear, coherent and sustainable, that our collaboration is genuine and that the interests of the people will always come first.”
Ramaphosa said parties should remain committed to consensus-building and the representation of a broad range of interests and viewpoints within government.
