Politics

'It’s been gruelling': DA's Siviwe Gwarube on GNU negotiations

25 June 2024 - 12:23
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
The DA's Siviwe Gwarube says it has been an intense process as negotiations to forge a government of national unity continue. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day

DA chief whip Siviwe Gwarube has described the government of national unity (GNU) negotiations as “gruelling”, with the party in the spotlight over its cabinet position demands.

TimesLIVE Premium reported the DA wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to allocate the party 12 posts in his cabinet. Their demands have sparked debate on social media, with some people saying the party was being “unreasonable”.

“It’s been a gruelling 24 days of intensive negotiations. I can understand the anxiety many people are feeling,” Gwarube said.

She believed parties should be given more time to negotiate and reach middle ground.

“Many coalition governments around the world are negotiated over months. That is why it was so important to me that I introduced legislation in parliament [2021] that will extend the time needed for a government to be formed — from 14 days to 30 days in local, provincial and national government.

“It may seem like a small amendment but it has profound implications. We are firmly in coalition country now.

“We must adapt, be agile, reasonable and level-headed. Be mature and, frankly, be worthy of the trust millions put in us by electing us to office. Now the rubber hits the road. In the end I’m hopeful South Africa will win.”

The GNU now consists of 10 political parties — the ANC, DA, IFP, PA, GOOD, PAC, Freedom Front Plus, UDM, Rise Mzansi and Al Jama-ah. Some of the GNU partners have made their demands public.

PA leader Gayton McKenzie said he was in the GNU for positions and had his eye on the police ministry and home affairs.  

“The delay and fight is about positions in the GNU, let no-one lie to you. Politicians and political parties exist for accumulation of power,” he said.

“Do you think I am there seeking autographs? I’m there for power. Policy comes second. Who will occupy which position is the reason we don’t have a cabinet yet. This is not criticism of other parties because the PA is also there fighting for position. We are not going to lie about it. 

“We [PA] are advancing our reasons without arrogance and threats. We understand the constitution [says] the president has the right to decide who will occupy which positions. You can’t negotiate against the constitution.”

Here are some reactions from social media:

TimesLIVE

