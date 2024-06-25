“We must adapt, be agile, reasonable and level-headed. Be mature and, frankly, be worthy of the trust millions put in us by electing us to office. Now the rubber hits the road. In the end I’m hopeful South Africa will win.”
'It’s been gruelling': DA's Siviwe Gwarube on GNU negotiations
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day
DA chief whip Siviwe Gwarube has described the government of national unity (GNU) negotiations as “gruelling”, with the party in the spotlight over its cabinet position demands.
TimesLIVE Premium reported the DA wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to allocate the party 12 posts in his cabinet. Their demands have sparked debate on social media, with some people saying the party was being “unreasonable”.
“It’s been a gruelling 24 days of intensive negotiations. I can understand the anxiety many people are feeling,” Gwarube said.
She believed parties should be given more time to negotiate and reach middle ground.
“Many coalition governments around the world are negotiated over months. That is why it was so important to me that I introduced legislation in parliament [2021] that will extend the time needed for a government to be formed — from 14 days to 30 days in local, provincial and national government.
“It may seem like a small amendment but it has profound implications. We are firmly in coalition country now.
DA vs ANC: who will be the next deputy president?
