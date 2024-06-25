Politics

POLL | What will the MK Party’s posture be in parliament?

25 June 2024 - 13:48 By TIMESLIVE
MK Party members arrive in parliament led by Dudu Zuma-Sambudla and impeached former Western Cape judge president John Hlophe.
Image: GCIS /X

Fifty-eight MK Party (MKP) members were sworn in as MPs on Tuesday after boycotting the first sitting of parliament earlier this month.

The party skipped the first sitting in which President Cyril Ramaphosa was elected for a second term as a form of protest against the results of the 2024 elections.

The MPs, however, were all smiles on Tuesday when they arrived in parliament led by impeached former Western Cape judge president John Hlophe and former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla. 

The MKP appointed Hlophe, who was not in the party's initial parliamentary list, as their leader in parliament.

“The MK Party is honoured by judge Hlophe’s willingness to join us in our mission. We aim to unite progressive activists to build a formidable party capable of defeating the DA-ANC coalition,” said MKP spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela.

The party's debut in parliament has sparked interest for weeks on social media, with people pondering what dynamics it would bring to the National Assembly. Some believed the MKP would be “disruptive” and join the EFF on opposition benches with a radical posture on legislative matters, while others said the MPs could bring “mature politics” to parliament.

Here are some snaps from parliament:

TimesLIVE

MORE:

WATCH | MK Party MPs sworn in to parliament

The MK Party's 58 members of parliament are being sworn in on Tuesday.
Politics
1 day ago

I persuaded Zuma to let MK Party take seats in parliament, says Hlophe

Former Western Cape judge president takes credit for persuading Jacob Zuma to end boycott of parliament
News
3 days ago

Hlophe: from dishonourable to honourable in a quick election

Unless the DA balks at joining the GNU, the baton of official opposition is about to pass to the MK Party, with John Hlophe as its parliamentary ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

How the MK Party fumbled coalition talks for KZN government

Jacob Zuma’s MK Party lost out on taking control of the KwaZulu-Natal government, despite it having received the most votes in the province, because ...
News
1 week ago

‘Don’t fight to be MPs,’ MK Party’s Bonginkosi Khanyile urges members

Former MK Party youth leader Bonginkosi Khanyile has urged party members not to fight to be on the party’s parliament and provincial legislature ...
Politics
1 week ago
