Andile Mngxitama's return to parliament causes a stir as old 'hate speech' video resurfaces
Image: Emacous Photograghy / MK Party
Black First Land First (BLF) leader Andile Mngxitama's comeback to parliament as a MK Party MP has caused a stir after an old “hate speech” video of him resurfaced online.
Mngxitama was among 58 MK Party members sworn in as MPs on Tuesday and trended on social media after the video resurfaced.
The video was taken five years ago at a BLF event in Potchefstroom, showing Mngxitama chanting: “For every one life taken, five white lives will be taken.”
Mngxitama, at the time, said he was reacting to businessman Johann Rupert's remarks that he had an army in the taxi industry should “those red guys come”. Rupert was believed to be referring to the EFF.
Mngxitama previously defended himself, saying the clips were taken out of context.
Within hours of Mngxitama being sworn in, a petition started by “concerned citizens” asking for his removal from parliament had gained 4,211 signatures.
“It is distressing that such a controversial figure is even being considered for parliament. Having someone with such views in a powerful position could have dire consequences, most notably a potential increase in racial tension and even violence,” the petition read.
It also calls on the South African Human Rights Commission to challenge Mngxitama's public remarks at the Constitutional Court.
Some social media users asked for the full video, hoping to gather context on the BLF leader's views.
Mngxitama's appointment was not the only one that raised eyebrows about the suitability of the party's MPs. Impeached former judge John Hlophe’s appointment as MK Party parliamentary leader has been particularly contentious.
The disgraced former Western Cape High Court judge president has been a polarising figure in the judiciary. He was impeached by parliament in February for gross misconduct. He was believed to have attempted to influence judges in favour of former president Jacob Zuma in a corruption case.
WATCH | 'I was tempted to join EFF': impeached judge John Hlophe on why he picked MK Party
TimesLIVE
