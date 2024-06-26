About 200 MK Party members gathered in the Pietermaritzburg inner city before a march to the high court on Wednesday.
The march is in support of their application to the electoral court to declare the elections were not free and fair, saying there were “massive acts of fraud, rigging and manipulation of the result”.
The party, formed in December and now led by former president Jacob Zuma, surprised many with its performance in the May 29 polls.
MK Party protesters gather in PMB before high court march over election vote-rigging claims
Image: Mfundo Mkhize
When the results were released, however, the party accused the Electoral Commission of South Africa of vote-rigging, after which the party boycotted the first sitting of the National Assembly where newly elected MPs were sworn in.
The party’s 58 MPs were sworn in on Tuesday. Topping the list was impeached former Western Cape judge president John Hlophe. Others included former EFF member Andile Mngxitama, former co-operative governance minister Des van Rooyen and Zuma’s daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
