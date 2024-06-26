Politics

Mpumalanga MEC Catherine Dlamini denies tender corruption allegations by EFF

26 June 2024 - 10:58
Innocentia Nkadimeng Junior News Reporter
Mpumalanga education MEC Catherine Dlamini denies attempting to influence tender processes
Image: Mpumalanga Department of Education/ Facebook

Mpumalanga education MEC Catherine Dlamini has denied allegations of tender corruption against her by the EFF, after three days on the job.

The EFF accused Dlamini of interfering with supply chain tender processes and the appointment of service providers shortly after she was appointed to the top position last week on Tuesday. 

“On Friday June 21, the department of education had its first management meeting with the MEC. The EFF received a tip-off that during the meeting the MEC instructed the head of department and other senior officials to cancel all tenders approved before her arrival as MEC,” the EFF said.

“The EFF is reliably informed Dlamini also instructed the department to reinstate a service provider whose contract was terminated after it lapsed, which is against supply management processes.”

Dlamini has dismissed the claims. She confirmed the meeting took place but said she never instructed anyone to cancel any tender or reinstate any service provider.

“There was never an instruction to the head of department [HoD] or to whoever that resulted in me interfering in the supply chain. We had a briefing with the HoD and a session with the labour formations and a number of questions were asked,” Dlamini said in an interview with SABC.

“I don't know why they're interested in the supply chain because I asked a number of questions from different sections that relate to the working of the schools.”

She said the EFF did not consult or confront her before going public with corruption accusations. 

“Somebody decided to give the wrong information to the leader of the EFF and the leader of the EFF did not take time to ask me if this is true. Instead they went ahead and circulated information that is not true. It never happened.”

Courtesy of SABC News

The EFF remains adamant Dlamini was involved in corrupt activities. The party threatened to take action against the MEC.

It said it will write to the premier to recall the MEC with immediate effect, escalate the matter to other relevant authorities and open a case of corruption against the MEC in line with the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act. 

Mandla Ndlovu sworn in as Mpumalanga premier

New Mpumalanga premier Mandla Ndlovu wants to make crime, gender-based violence and femicide key priorities in his administration, promising the ...
1 week ago

Premiers warn MECs to put residents first

Limpopo, Mpumalanga cabinets boast sweeping changes
1 week ago

Provinces conclude on premier candidates as ANC starts vetting process

The ANC is likely to appoint female premiers in the three provinces where the party received a sizable chunk of votes in the 2024 provincial ...
3 weeks ago

‘Negotiators requested more time’: Lesufi on postponing executive announcement

As South Africa awaits the announcement of the cabinet by President Cyril Ramaphosa, attention has turned to Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, who was ...
2 days ago
