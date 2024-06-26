Politics

WATCH | 'I was tempted to join EFF': impeached judge John Hlophe on why he picked MK Party

26 June 2024 - 13:44
Innocentia Nkadimeng Junior News Reporter
EFF MP Omphile Maotwe with impeached former Western Cape judge president John Hlophe earlier this year. File photo.
Image: EFF/Omphile Maotwe

Impeached former Western Cape judge president, now MK Party (MKP) parliamentary leader, John Hlophe says he wanted to join the EFF as the party defended him during his impeachment but went for Jacob Zuma's party because of its “political ideologies”.

Hlophe, who was impeached for gross misconduct in February, was among 58 MKP members sworn in as MPs on Tuesday. 

The EFF had been supportive of him during his legal debacle and impeachment. Hlophe said he decided to join the MKP instead of the red berets because he related to the parties' political ideologies.

“I was close to the EFF. To be frank, I was almost tempted to join the EFF. You will recall when I was dismissed from office, only one politician came to visit me at my home in Paarl and that was Julius Malema. He extended his friendship and I could see sincerity in him,” Hlophe said in a SABC interview on Tuesday.

“I joined the MK Party, not for a leadership position but I felt there were other issues in the MK Party that were closer to me. The party has respect for the monarch and the kingdom in KwaZulu-Natal and I come from that province. I believe in that province. I believe in the monarch and I believe in the role the Zulu kingdom played.” 

‘You will never go to bed hungry’, Malema tells impeached judge Hlophe

EFF leader Julius Malema has assured impeached Western Cape judge president John Hlophe he would “never go to bed hungry” after his removal from ...
Politics
4 months ago

He said the two parties had similar political ideologies.

“The MK Party and the EFF are not far apart. Both parties are pan-Africanists. There are differences here and there between the EFF and MKP, but I chose MKP and as it turned out, it wasn't a bad choice.”

Earlier this year, EFF leader Malema assured Hlophe he would “never go to bed hungry after his removal from office by parliament.

Parliament removed Hlophe from his job, ending a protracted legal battle which started in 2008.

The Judicial Service Commission found Hlophe attempted to influence Constitutional Court judges Chris Jafta and Bess Nkabinde to rule in favour of former president Zuma and arms company Thint (formerly Thales) on corruption charges in March 2008. 

“Don't be scared, my brother, history will absolve you. We should meet soon and plot the way forward, but my immediate proposal is you form something like Freedom Under Law or the Helen Suzman Foundation and you continue to mark these racists,” Malema said. 

“We assure you will never go to bed hungry, and this is inspired by the battle cry 'an injury to one is an injury to all'. We love you JP Hlophe, freedom is coming on May 29.”

Courtesy of SABC News

TimesLIVE

