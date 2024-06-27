Politics

Gauteng EPWP, traffic wardens contracts not expired, says Lesufi

27 June 2024 - 15:34
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Participants listen to Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi speak about his job-drive initiative. A letter declaring contracts had expired trended on social media this week.
Participants listen to Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi speak about his job-drive initiative. A letter declaring contracts had expired trended on social media this week.
Image: Gauteng gov/Panyaza Lesufi/X

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi is adamant thousands of expanded public works programme (EPWP) “green army” workers remain employed despite a letter informing participants contracts come to an end this week. 

Lesufi on Wednesday shared a picture of the letter, signed under the name of acting head of the agriculture, rural development and environment department in Gauteng Khulekani Mase, informing EPWP employees about the end of their contracts. 

“This communique serves to remind you regarding the contractual agreement that came to an end on May 31. You are informed you will receive payment for the days worked during June,” the letter read.

“Please note there will be a delay in the payment of stipends for June due to the administrative and systemic processes that have to be followed after the contractual agreement came to an end. We apologise for any inconvenience this might cause.”

Lesufi said the letter was written without his knowledge. 

The letter was written without my consent or approval. The intentions are clear: to undermine the authority of the seventh administration,” he said.

The green army was launched last May under the EPWP and focused on waste management and food security in Gauteng as part of Lesufi's job drive. It employed more than 6,000 people. 

In a series of tweets, Lesufi addressed the confusion surrounding the EPWP contracts and that of Gauteng traffic wardens.

“Going nowhere! There’s confusion about the EPWP green army contracts and the continued employment of the Gauteng traffic wardens. The EPWP green army are mandated to clean our environment and waste removal while the Gauteng traffic wardens are protecting us against crime,” he said.

“The absence of MECs is creating this situation. I am attending to it. So frustrating.”

Social media users expressed concern about Lesufi's leadership, urging him to take control of his departments:

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

‘Negotiators requested more time’: Lesufi on postponing executive announcement

As South Africa awaits the announcement of the cabinet by President Cyril Ramaphosa, attention has turned to Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, who was ...
Politics
3 days ago

Ndlozi takes jabs at Lesufi as Gauteng gets R8.4bn to train 500,000 youth

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has criticised Gauteng's Nasi Ispani programme which has been allocated R8.4bn to train almost 500,000 youth in specialised ...
Politics
1 month ago

Nasi Ispani gets R8.4bn to train half a million youths in Gauteng

The Gauteng government has partnered the department of labour and employment to introduce another leg of Nasi Ispani which the government says will ...
News
1 month ago

EFF lambastes Gauteng for failure to pay Nasi iSpani beneficiaries while government claims it is not broke

More than 300 beneficiaries of Gauteng's Nasi iSpani jobs scheme allege they have not been paid, with some saying the province is broke.
Politics
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Dukwana elected speaker in Free State legislature after ANC intervention Politics
  2. MK Party protesters gather in PMB before high court march over election ... Politics
  3. 'We're not trapped': Nomvula Mokonyane on ANC-DA partnership Politics
  4. Dismay as corruption-accused Zizi Kodwa returns as MP after resignation Politics
  5. Andile Mngxitama's return to parliament causes a stir as old 'hate speech' ... Politics

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...