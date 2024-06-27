Despite the PAC, UDM and Al Jama-ah joining the government of national unity (GNU), ATM leader Vuyolwethu Zungula is adamant the opposition progressive caucus can still keep the GNU's 10 parties on their toes.
“With many parties rushing to be part of the ruling government by joining the GNU, it leaves us, the opposition parties, with a greater role of holding the executive accountable, which is something people are not considering,” Zungula said in an interview with the SABC.
Zungula was unfazed by the UDM, PAC and Al Jama-ah leaving the progressive caucus to join the GNU, leaving the caucus with just three parties — the EFF, ATM and United Africans Transformation (UAT), which together have 42 seats in the National Assembly.
“We are still very solid. We will continue our role as the opposition when we feel our country is led by regressive policies,” he said.
“Our view is that at the end of the day, parliament must operate in a manner consistent with the constitution. The fact that the ruling GNU might comprise 70% [in the National Assembly], the focus is on ensuring that they do what is required by the constitution. So even if they have the numbers, if they're not acting in line with the constitution we are backed up by the constitution when it comes to unlawful or illegal conduct.”
WATCH | Opposition 'remains solid' despite more parties joining GNU, says ATM's Vuyo Zungula
Image: Vuyo Zungula/ Instagram
Courtesy of SABC News
TimesLIVE
