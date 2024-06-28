President Cyril Ramaphosa's letter to DA leader John Steenhuisen, in which he shot down some of the blue party's demands, has sparked widespread debate on social media.
In his letter, dated June 25, Ramaphosa said the DA was jeopardising the setting up of a government of national unity (GNU) by moving the goalposts.
Ramaphosa highlighted the constitutional requirement for the cabinet to work collectively under his leadership as president.
“The latest proposal by the DA does not, I am afraid, align with the principles adopted and encapsulated in the statement of intent, open, grounded, consistent, constitutionally compliant engagements honouring the collective understanding of our goal to create a government that reflects the will of the people,” he said.
The leaked letter and subsequent reactions have ignited intense debate on social media, reflecting the deep political divisions and complexities involved in forming the GNU.
Ramaphosa's 'Dear John' sparks debate
Image: ELMOND JIYANE/GCIS
‘The DA pushed the ANC too far’: Gayton McKenzie on Ramaphosa shooting down cabinet demands
Social media user Sizwe Siyaya believes Ramaphosa made a “good move”, saying: “The DA can't behave as if without them the GNU won't exist. Thank you for putting them in their place and restoring order at the same time.”
Tony Ganas said: “We need new elections. DA deserve to demand. What did ANC do in the past 30 years? [But] things will never change for the better. DA sold their soul to the devil.”
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela said: “I am puzzled by GNU rumours alleging the DA is demanding the department of trade and industry despite its known position of rejecting positive measures to redress race-based economic disparities to achieve substantive equality at all levels of the economy. Why would the DA want to control the main vehicle for economic restitutive measures, a cause dictated by the constitution but rejected by it?”
EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu said: “What is evident with the ‘GNU’ [so] far is the ANC has resolved and committed to work with the DA only. That’s why the DA is emboldened to make unreasonable, irrational and disrespectful demands.”
PA leader Gayton McKenzie said: “The ANC has been pushed too far by the DA. The letter from President Ramaphosa is direct and that of a man who wants a solution.”
Social media users continue to give their opinions:
TimesLIVE
