Politics

‘The DA pushed the ANC too far’: Gayton McKenzie on Ramaphosa shooting down cabinet demands

28 June 2024 - 07:27 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
PA leader Gayton McKenzie says the DA wanted too much in cabinet negotiations.
PA leader Gayton McKenzie says the DA wanted too much in cabinet negotiations.
Image: Eugene Coetzee/The Herald

Government of national unity (GNU) partner Gayton McKenzie, of the Patriotic Alliance (PA), believes the DA pushed the ANC “too far” in the cabinet power-sharing negotiations, which resulted in President Cyril Ramaphosa rejecting some of the blue party’s demands.

Ramaphosa wrote a letter to DA leader John Steenhuisen on June 25 in which he described the DA’s demands as “legally incompetent” with regard to their interest in director-general posts for departments. DA federal chairperson Helen Zille wanted her party to have at least 12 ministerial positions, including Steenhuisen taking Paul Mashatile’s deputy president position. 

The president reminded the party the ANC was in negotiations with other parties to join the GNU. 

McKenzie said: “The ANC has been pushed too far by the DA. The letter from President Ramaphosa is direct and that of a man who wants a solution [despite] people hell-bent on humiliating the ANC and wanting to insert themselves as the new leaders of South Africa and the GNU. His letter is the most polite f**k you ever.” 

He raised concerns that negotiations between the two biggest parties in the GNU, the ANC and DA, were causing a cabinet vacuum a month after the elections. 

“The negotiations have been stalling because the two biggest parties in the GNU are unable to find each other on how many ministerial positions should be allocated to the DA by the ANC.   

“It’s has been an up and down with a lot of letters leaked. I do think with the latest letter from the president that this circus is leaving town, and we are close to a solution or agreement in the GNU.”

McKenzie said he hoped the talks would conclude on Friday, paving the way for a cabinet announcement to be made soon.

TimesLIVE

ANC unable to accede to DA's latest demands: Ramaphosa to Steenhuisen

President Cyril Ramaphosa has taken a tough stance this week in his negotiations to form a government of national unity, telling DA party leader John ...
Politics
16 hours ago

GNU deal on knife's edge as Ramaphosa replaces DTIC with tourism in his offer to DA

President's decision to withdraw offer to give DA ministry of trade, industry & competition irks party's leadership and negotiators
Politics
21 hours ago

GNU negotiations could leave ZEP holders in limbo

The Constitutional Court last week ordered minister Aaron Motsoaledi to revert to a high court ruling that declared the scrapping of ZEP unlawful
News
1 day ago

'We're not trapped': Nomvula Mokonyane on ANC-DA partnership

ANC first deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane is adamant the ANC can form a government of national unity without the DA after the two parties ...
Politics
1 day ago

MK Party founder Jabulani Khumalo barred from being sworn in as MP

As 58 members of the MK Party were sworn in as MPs at the National Assembly on Tuesday, the conspicuous absence of the party's founder, Jabulani ...
Politics
16 hours ago

Mbalula's letter to Steenhuisen: what led to the DA's demand for 12 cabinet posts

An offer letter from the ANC to its GNU partner has shed some light on the DA's request
Politics
3 days ago
