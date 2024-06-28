Politics

WATCH | 'I am ready': Lesufi awaits GNU green light to announce Gauteng executive

28 June 2024 - 13:38
Innocentia Nkadimeng Junior News Reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi says he is ready to announce his executive.
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi says he is ready to announce his executive.
Image: GALLO IMAGES/PAPI MORAKE

After weeks of intense negotiations, Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi says he is ready to announce the provincial executive but is waiting for finalisation of the government of national unity (GNU) negotiations.

“I am ready, we've concluded consultations and negotiations. There is some link with the national discussions in establishing a GNU and the political leadership of the ANC have requested us to wait for that because they have to conclude.

“As soon as the national leadership gives us the go-ahead, we'll be able to make that announcement,” Lesufi in an eNCA interview. 

Lesufi was set to announce his executive on Sunday but it was postponed due to disagreements between the ANC and the DA.

“From our consultation we had committed that by Wednesday we would have concluded the task. We've done that — we have concluded. We met all political parties. I can confirm I met the ACDP provincial leadership and they've agreed to participate and be part of our provincial government.

“There's only one political party that was not willing to talk to us, which was ActionSA. We were surprised two days ago when they sent a communique requesting to meet us and our negotiators met them. They maintained their standpoint that they want to be an independent opposition. However, they also expressed willingness to share issues with us and offer support where needed. We must not hesitate to talk with them, they said.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

AYANDA ALLIE | Grow up — it’s time we place South Africans, not greed, at the forefront of all decisions

The people of South Africa have witnessed in the deliberations of the negotiators for the government of national unity and the Gauteng government of ...
Ideas
8 hours ago

GNU deal on knife's edge as Ramaphosa replaces DTIC with tourism in his offer to DA

President's decision to withdraw offer to give DA ministry of trade, industry & competition irks party's leadership and negotiators
Politics
1 day ago

Gauteng EPWP, traffic wardens contracts not expired, says Lesufi

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi is adamant thousands of expanded public works programme “green army” workers remain employed despite a letter ...
Politics
1 day ago

'DA selfish and greedy': Kenny Kunene on Gauteng executive negotiations

PA deputy president Kenny Kunene has accused the DA of being “greedy” after the Gauteng executive announcement was postponed.
Politics
3 days ago

‘Negotiators requested more time’: Lesufi on postponing executive announcement

As South Africa awaits the announcement of the cabinet by President Cyril Ramaphosa, attention has turned to Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, who was ...
Politics
4 days ago

Nasi Ispani gets R8.4bn to train half a million youths in Gauteng

The Gauteng government has partnered the department of labour and employment to introduce another leg of Nasi Ispani which the government says will ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa's 'Dear John' sparks debate Politics
  2. ‘The DA pushed the ANC too far’: Gayton McKenzie on Ramaphosa shooting down ... Politics
  3. ANC unable to accede to DA's latest demands: Ramaphosa to Steenhuisen Politics
  4. Cyril Ramaphosa calls opening of parliament on Mandela Day Politics
  5. Magashule’s party slams ANC ‘step aside’ rule after Zizi Kodwa gets MP post Politics

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...