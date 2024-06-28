Politics

WATCH | No probe into ANC members who may have financially supported MK Party during elections: Duma

28 June 2024 - 11:22
Innocentia Nkadimeng Junior News Reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
ANC KwaZulu-Natal secretary Bheki Mtolo (left) and chairperson Siboniso Duma (right) during the announcement of election results at the KwaZulu-Natal IEC results centre. File photo.
ANC KwaZulu-Natal secretary Bheki Mtolo (left) and chairperson Siboniso Duma (right) during the announcement of election results at the KwaZulu-Natal IEC results centre. File photo.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Though ANC KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Siboniso Duma is concerned that some party members might have financially supported and campaigned for the rival MK Party during election season, he says the ANC will not probe the matter.

There might be people who may have assisted [MK Party] but we can't prove who worked for the opposition party. Some people might have contributed financially and others on the ground. It's better we debrief our structures [to regain support]. I'm sure they still love the ANC,” Duma said in an interview with Newzroom Afrika on Thursday.

“It is better for us to humble ourselves to the communities. They will say this is the vehicle they believe in, others might have diverted for different things, but they will still come back to the ANC and gravitate towards the leadership of society, the governing party.

“That's what revolutionary organisations undergo in Africa. Instead of dividing the house, what we must do is develop the pillars and a strategy.

“OR Tambo said, 'The ANC will only be destroyed internally by itself and nobody else'. We still believe in that, so we must rebuild this gigantic organisation.”

Courtesy of Newzroom Afrika.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

KZN’s government of national unity embarks on fat-trimming exercise

The new government has merged previously separated bodies into four new entities
Politics
3 days ago

No plans to move KZN legislature to Ulundi

After years of campaigning for the KwaZulu-Natal legislature to move its operations back to Ulundi, the new IFP-led provincial government says there ...
Politics
2 days ago

IFP wins big in ANC vs MKP fight in KwaZulu-Natal by-elections

Warring in the ANC in uMzumbe municipality that led to the defection of six councillors to the MK Party — triggering a by-election — has resulted in ...
Politics
1 week ago

EDITORIAL | KZN voters deprived ANC’s Duma of what he craved the most — the provincial premiership

Several incidents exposed the ANC leadership in KwaZulu-Natal as being arrogant, intolerant and disrespectful of women leadership
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa's 'Dear John' sparks debate Politics
  2. ‘The DA pushed the ANC too far’: Gayton McKenzie on Ramaphosa shooting down ... Politics
  3. ANC unable to accede to DA's latest demands: Ramaphosa to Steenhuisen Politics
  4. Cyril Ramaphosa calls opening of parliament on Mandela Day Politics
  5. Magashule’s party slams ANC ‘step aside’ rule after Zizi Kodwa gets MP post Politics

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...