Politics

Ramaphosa to name national executive on Sunday night

30 June 2024 - 16:46 By SowetanLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
President Cyril Ramaphosa will announce his cabinet on Sunday night.
President Cyril Ramaphosa will announce his cabinet on Sunday night.
Image: GULSHAN KHAN/GETTY IMAGES

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to announce a new national executive on Sunday at 9pm. 

The presidency said: The new national executive will constitute the seventh democratic administration as a government of national unity comprising a diversity of political parties as an outcome of the national and provincial elections held on May 29.

This is a developing story 

READ MORE

‘This is not a scramble for positions’: GNU deal as good as done

The DA is set to form part of the cabinet expected to be announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa after two weeks of negotiations and bickering between ...
News
20 hours ago

‘We almost walked away’: Helen Zille details tough GNU negotiations

DA federal council chair Helen Zille described last week as a tough one in the negotiations for a cabinet, in which her party almost walked away.
News
20 hours ago

Crooks in parliament, a president held hostage: SA needs drastic electoral reform

Events of the past week — the brazen parachuting of disgraced former Western Cape judge president John Hlophe into parliament and the protracted ...
Opinion & Analysis
20 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘The DA pushed the ANC too far’: Gayton McKenzie on Ramaphosa shooting down ... Politics
  2. Dlamini adamant Malema’s life was under threat, to appeal against sentence for ... Politics
  3. WATCH | No probe into ANC members who may have financially supported MK Party ... Politics
  4. Ramaphosa's 'Dear John' sparks debate Politics
  5. Magashule’s party slams ANC ‘step aside’ rule after Zizi Kodwa gets MP post Politics

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...