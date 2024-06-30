Politics

WATCH | Ramaphosa announces new national executive

30 June 2024 - 21:54 By TImesLIVE

 

 

 

President Cyril Ramaphosa will announce a new national executive on Sunday evening.

The announcement follows his inauguration on June 19 after his election as president by the National Assembly on June 14.

“The new national executive will constitute the 7th democratic administration as a government of national unity comprising a diversity of political parties as an outcome of the national and provincial elections held on May 29,” the presidency said.

The announcement is scheduled for 9pm.

TimesLIVE

