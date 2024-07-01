From teacher to defence boss: Angie Motshekga’s new appointment sparks debate

Fukie Mofokeng said: “Why do we suddenly have a problem with mama Angie Motshekga? Is it because of her age? She is two years younger than President Ramaphosa and exactly the same age as [minister of mineral and petroleum resources] Gwede Mantashe. If age was an issue, then be consistent with everyone her age and above. It definitely cannot be about capacity because the top three averages received by a matric class were all under her term as minister of basic education. What is your problem with Mama Angie?
“In every administration there is a black woman who is targeted as the face of incompetence and ineptitude, from [former health minister Manto Tshabalala-Msimang] Mantwa to [former social development minister] Bathabile [Dlamini] and now Mama Angie.”
Social media user Tim Flack is eager to see how she fares. “I am truly excited to see Angie Motshekga appointed as the new defence minister,” he said.
“It's always refreshing to have someone with a unique background and no prior experience in defence stepping into such an important role. Her fresh and untested perspective will surely bring a new dimension to the complexities of national security. It's an unexpected choice that promises to be very interesting to watch.”
Motshekga faced many challenges during her tenure as minister of education, including the DA calling for her to be fired. MP Baxolile Nodada said late last year: “Motshekga and her department is continuing to fail in providing quality education to South African youth, condemning them to a lifetime of poverty, unemployment and hunger.
“Learners are forced to attend schools where classrooms are overcrowded — 471 schools still do not have proper sanitation facilities, 5,201 schools still have pit toilets. Learners are forced to attend schools in facilities built with mud and asbestos. Some buildings are so unsafe that learners are taught under trees, 69.9% of schools do not have libraries, 80.7% have no laboratories, 58.16% are without computer facilities, and 35% have no access to sports facilities.”
From teacher to defence boss: Angie Motshekga's new appointment sparks debate
President Cyril Ramaphosa's appointment of Angie Motshekga as minister of defence and military veterans has sparked reactions across South Africa.
Ramaphosa announced his cabinet on Sunday evening, 17 days after parliament elected him as president.
His appointment of Motshekga stole the spotlight, with many people questioning her competence in the new role. This comes after South African National Defence Force soldiers suffered fatalities in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
She has been the longest-serving minister for basic education, having been appointed to the position in 2009 when former president Jacob Zuma unbundled the education portfolio into two separate ministries. She finished three terms in the ministry.
Motshekga's appointment has been controversial on social media as many questioned how she transitioned from her 15-year tenure in education to a defence role.
Her deputy in the new ministry, the UDM's Bantu Holomisa, was seen as more suitable because of his military background. Holomisa was a major-general of the Transkei Defence Force, chair of the Military Council of Transkei and leader of the Transkei delegation to Codesa.
WATCH | Ramaphosa announces GNU cabinet: the full list
The appointment of Motshekga was not the only one under scrutiny.
PA leader Gayton McKenzie, who had been vocal about wanting the police or home affairs ministry, was appointed minister of sport, arts, and culture. The appointment received mixed reviews, with some questioning if it was the right fit for him.
Roelof Vermeulen expressed optimism about his appointment: “Your appointment should serve as an example to everyone that anything is possible. Limitations to your destiny should never be defined by others. We are all perfect and able to achieve any of our dreams. Wishing you the best in your new role.”
Judith February criticised the appointment: “What an insult to our intelligence to appoint Gayton McKenzie as minister of sports, arts & culture. Who is going to have a meaningful discussion with him about the arts? What a disgrace.”
McKenzie took to social media to address his critics, saying he hopes his achievements in the ministry will outweigh his past.
“On a serious but deeply personal note, I sincerely hope my appointment as a minister or my other achievements despite my past, despite the many insults, despite the many who tried to block my rise, should show you your destiny is in the hands of God. Praise Him,” he said.
The appointment of DA MP Siviwe Gwarube as minister of basic education was another point of contention.
While some praised her appointment, others expressed scepticism.
“Congratulations to Siviwe Gwarube. We now begin reform and a fight for an education that works for all South Africans. Look forward to constructively engaging you,” said Build One SA leader Mmusi Maimane.
While South Africans digest the changes, the debate continues on social media, reflecting the diverse opinions about the cabinet reshuffle and its potential effect on the country:
