Politics

KZN premier calls on residents to work with police to fight crime

01 July 2024 - 19:16 By Mfundo Mkhize
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A parade by law enforcement officers outside the Durban City Hall on Monday, which was addressed by KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli.
A parade by law enforcement officers outside the Durban City Hall on Monday, which was addressed by KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli.
Image: Supplied

KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli says while the police are more than ready to fight crime, it is the responsibility of citizens to also play a role.

“If you are not playing your role, don’t expect others to fight crime on behalf of your community because we have a vision as to what society we want to live in. A girl and a woman should not be afraid to walk through the neighbourhood at night,” said Ntuli.

Ntuli was speaking outside the Durban city hall on Monday after a parade by law enforcement officers, which brought traffic in the city to a standstill. The department of community safety and liaison department will be under his office.

He also called on the public to report those in possession of illegal firearms.

“I am of the view that the person who possesses that gun does not have it to protect themselves but they are using it for their intentions. If we join hands we will be able to fight crime,” said Ntuli.

.

eThekwini deputy mayor Zandile Myeni appealed to law enforcement officials to be agents of change in the fight against gender-based violence.

“Men should stop abusing women. As law officials it would be good to open a room and mentor your counterparts including those newcomers,” said Myeni.

Ntuli expressed concern that the Inanda police station continued to record the highest number of GBV-related cases, with 641 reported between April 2022 and March 2023.

“Those people who attack women should always be regarded as cowards,” said Ntuli.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

No plans to move KZN legislature to Ulundi

After years of campaigning for the KwaZulu-Natal legislature to move its operations back to Ulundi, the new IFP-led provincial government says there ...
Politics
5 days ago

KZN’s government of national unity embarks on fat-trimming exercise

The new government has merged previously separated bodies into four new entities
Politics
6 days ago

eThekwini without mayor after election postponed

The election of eThekwini's mayor has been postponed as the municipality was unable to secure teams to oversee the voting process and swear in the ...
Politics
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'DA acting like a spoilt brat': Maile lashes out after DA torpedoes Lesufi's ... Politics
  2. 'Liberation movement has betrayed its mission': EFF on GNU cabinet Politics
  3. LISTEN | MK Party decries exclusion from GNU by Ramaphosa Politics
  4. Correctional services minister Pieter Groenewald an advocate in past of ... Politics
  5. From teacher to defence boss: Angie Motshekga’s new appointment sparks debate Politics

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...