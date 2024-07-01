The EFF criticised Ramaphosa's decision, saying: “The ANC has abandoned its historical role as a liberation movement in Africa and has solidified its role as an instrument of white supremacy and domestic and global capital on the continent. By gifting the DA six ministerial posts and six deputy ministerial roles, on top of the position of deputy speaker of parliament, the ANC has surpassed the compromises they made in 1994.”
The DA has taken up positions in agriculture, basic education, public works & infrastructure, environment, forestry & fisheries, home affairs and communications & digital technologies.
The party further assumed deputy minister posts in the portfolios of finance, trade, industry & competition, higher education, energy & electricity, water & sanitation and small business development.
The GNU is a “disguise” for an ANC-DA coalition, the EFF said, adding most portfolios were shared among the two parties.
“We will remain an effective opposition whose sole responsibility will be to undermine the backward policy advancements of the ANC-DA grand coalition at all levels of government and on the picket lines.”
'Liberation movement has betrayed its mission': EFF on GNU cabinet
Image: Thulani Mbele
EFF leader Julius Malema is not happy after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his cabinet on Sunday night. The red berets have been left on the sidelines after the party refused to join the government of national unity (GNU), despite their interest in governing with the ANC.
The EFF and ANC had a bilateral meeting at the weekend at the Inanda Country Club, Johannesburg, about the constitution of South Africa’s seventh democratic administration. The EFF restated its interest in working with the ANC but wanted the DA and FF Plus ousted.
As Ramaphosa announced his cabinet on Sunday, including DA, IFP, FF Plus, UDM, PA, GOOD and PAC members, it was clear the ANC did not agree to EFF demands listed in a four-page letter by EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini.
“The streets are calling. Picket lines are part of the theatre of politics. Our generation can't be part of the betrayal of generations before us, now or never,” Malema said as Ramaphosa announced his cabinet.
The EFF criticised Ramaphosa's decision, saying: “The ANC has abandoned its historical role as a liberation movement in Africa and has solidified its role as an instrument of white supremacy and domestic and global capital on the continent. By gifting the DA six ministerial posts and six deputy ministerial roles, on top of the position of deputy speaker of parliament, the ANC has surpassed the compromises they made in 1994.”
The DA has taken up positions in agriculture, basic education, public works & infrastructure, environment, forestry & fisheries, home affairs and communications & digital technologies.
The party further assumed deputy minister posts in the portfolios of finance, trade, industry & competition, higher education, energy & electricity, water & sanitation and small business development.
The GNU is a “disguise” for an ANC-DA coalition, the EFF said, adding most portfolios were shared among the two parties.
“We will remain an effective opposition whose sole responsibility will be to undermine the backward policy advancements of the ANC-DA grand coalition at all levels of government and on the picket lines.”
Here are some reactions from social media:
TimesLIVE
MORE:
EFF hints at working with ANC if an agreement is reached after latest meeting
‘This is not a scramble for positions’: GNU deal as good as done
WATCH | Ramaphosa announces GNU cabinet: the full list
POLL | Are you confident in Ramaphosa's new cabinet?
South Africa’s problems will not be solved overnight – Steenhuisen
From teacher to defence boss: Angie Motshekga’s new appointment sparks debate
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos