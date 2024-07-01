Politics

'Liberation movement has betrayed its mission': EFF on GNU cabinet

01 July 2024 - 14:44
Innocentia Nkadimeng Junior News Reporter
The EFF has slammed the DA's six ministerial positions in the seventh administration announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa. File photo.
Image: Thulani Mbele

EFF leader Julius Malema is not happy after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his cabinet on Sunday night. The red berets have been left on the sidelines after the party refused to join the government of national unity (GNU), despite their interest in governing with the ANC.

The EFF and ANC had a bilateral meeting at the weekend at the Inanda Country Club, Johannesburg, about the constitution of South Africa’s seventh democratic administration. The EFF restated its interest in working with the ANC but wanted the DA and FF Plus ousted.

As Ramaphosa announced his cabinet on Sunday, including DA, IFP, FF Plus, UDM, PA, GOOD and PAC members, it was clear the ANC did not agree to EFF demands listed in a four-page letter by EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini.

The streets are calling. Picket lines are part of the theatre of politics. Our generation can't be part of the betrayal of generations before us, now or never,” Malema said as Ramaphosa announced his cabinet. 

The EFF criticised Ramaphosa's decision, saying: “The ANC has abandoned its historical role as a liberation movement in Africa and has solidified its role as an instrument of white supremacy and domestic and global capital on the continent. By gifting the DA six ministerial posts and six deputy ministerial roles, on top of the position of deputy speaker of parliament, the ANC has surpassed the compromises they made in 1994.”

The DA has taken up positions in agriculture, basic education, public works & infrastructure, environment, forestry & fisheries, home affairs and communications & digital technologies.

The party further assumed deputy minister posts in the portfolios of finance, trade, industry & competition, higher education, energy & electricity, water & sanitation and small business development.

The GNU is a “disguise” for an ANC-DA coalition, the EFF said, adding most portfolios were shared among the two parties.

“We will remain an effective opposition whose sole responsibility will be to undermine the backward policy advancements of the ANC-DA grand coalition at all levels of government and on the picket lines.”

